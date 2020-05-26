Highway 128 closes after Calistoga residential fire

A section of Highway 128 was closed Tuesday morning as firefighters battled a garage blaze at a Calistoga home, according to authorities.
The fire broke out at 4:09 a.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Foothill Boulevard, and Cal Fire and Calistoga Fire units were called to the scene, according to a spokesperson with Cal Fire's St. Helena bureau.
The garage was fully involved when the first units arrived, Cal Fire said. A photo from The Weekly Calistogan shows damage to a portion of the residence above the garage.
All of the residents were able to exit the home, but one was treated at the scene for minor burns, Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said in a Facebook posting.
Later, the city of Calistoga issued a Nixle alert announcing the closure of Foothill between Tubbs Lane and Petrified Forest Road.
All firefighters and vehicles were cleared from the scene by 7:54 a.m., according to Cal Fire. Foothill Boulevard remained closed as of 10:15 a.m., according to the Calistoga dispatch center.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
May 13: A couple faces felony allegations of endangerment after their 3-year-old child was hospitalized with methamphetamine poisoning, accord…
APRIL 30: A vanload of people from Santa Clara County were arrested in Napa for allegedly stealing 44 bottles of expensive wine from three loc…
APRIL 4: A phone call reporting a homicide drew law enforcement officers to a St. Helena home, but turned out to be a hoax, police reported.
APRIL 5: Intruders broke into Fumé Bistro & Bar, stealing alcoholic beverages and other items from the north Napa restaurant, according to…
MARCH 25: A 28-year-old man was arrested after law enforcement officers followed him during a half-hour, 18-mile vehicle pursuit Upvalley, th…
FEB. 22: California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
FEB 23: Three Napa residents were arrested after an early-morning disturbance outside a restaurant, police reported.
FEB. 10: A 20-year-old Napa resident is being held in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was assaulted with a hammer, according…
Feb. 2: A Napa man faces multiple allegations after his pickup truck crashed into parked vehicles in the Westwood neighborhood, according to police.
MARCH 19 -- A Napa woman who received widespread national attention in 2019 after her son paid off the outstanding school lunch debt of his en…
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.