Highway 128 closes after Calistoga residential fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A section of Highway 128 was closed Tuesday morning as firefighters battled a garage blaze at a Calistoga home, according to authorities.

The fire broke out at 4:09 a.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Foothill Boulevard, and Cal Fire and Calistoga Fire units were called to the scene, according to a spokesperson with Cal Fire's St. Helena bureau.

The garage was fully involved when the first units arrived, Cal Fire said. A photo from The Weekly Calistogan shows damage to a portion of the residence above the garage.

All of the residents were able to exit the home, but one was treated at the scene for minor burns, Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said in a Facebook posting.

Later, the city of Calistoga issued a Nixle alert announcing the closure of Foothill between Tubbs Lane and Petrified Forest Road.

All firefighters and vehicles were cleared from the scene by 7:54 a.m., according to Cal Fire. Foothill Boulevard remained closed as of 10:15 a.m., according to the Calistoga dispatch center.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.