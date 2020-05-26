You are the owner of this article.
Highway 128 closes after Calistoga residential fire

Calistoga residential fire

Cal Fire and Calistoga Fire units were called to a residential fire Monday morning in the 3000 block of Foothill Boulevard.

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

A section of Highway 128 was closed Tuesday morning as firefighters battled a garage blaze at a Calistoga home, according to authorities.

The fire broke out at 4:09 a.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Foothill Boulevard, and Cal Fire and Calistoga Fire units were called to the scene, according to a spokesperson with Cal Fire's St. Helena bureau.

The garage was fully involved when the first units arrived, Cal Fire said. A photo from The Weekly Calistogan shows damage to a portion of the residence above the garage.

All of the residents were able to exit the home, but one was treated at the scene for minor burns, Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said in a Facebook posting.

Later, the city of Calistoga issued a Nixle alert announcing the closure of Foothill between Tubbs Lane and Petrified Forest Road.

All firefighters and vehicles were cleared from the scene by 7:54 a.m., according to Cal Fire. Foothill Boulevard remained closed as of 10:15 a.m., according to the Calistoga dispatch center.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

