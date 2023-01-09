Highway 29 closed in American Canyon; detour to Green Island Road

Traffic in Napa County was diverted early Monday morning on Highway 29 in American Canyon.

The highway was closed in American Canyon between Paoli Loop and South Kelly Road. Traffic was being diverted on to Paoli Loop and Green Island Road, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

The road was closed at about 4:28 a.m.

There is no current estimate for when the road will reopen.

