Highway 29 closed near St. Helena after reported chemical spill

Authorities closed Highway 29 south of St. Helena Thursday morning after the reported spillage of an unknown chemical, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
CHP was notified of the incident at 9:02 a.m. near Highway 29’s intersection with Zinfandel Lane. A chemical had spilled onto the pavement, but it was unclear what the substance was, the highway patrol’s log stated.
Highway 29 was closed between Stice and Whitehall lanes south of St. Helena for a hazardous material cleanup, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services said in a Nixle alert.
Cal Fire and the Napa County Environmental Health Division were notified of the incident, as was the Napa Valley Wine Train, whose rail route extends from St. Helena south to Napa, according to the CHP log.
Further details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
People are also reading…
PHOTOS: This Week in Napa Valley, June 24, 2022
More than 400 volunteers from The Home Depot Foundation, The Tug McGraw Foundation and Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity showed up to revamp ar…
River Park Jewelers has been a key tenant at the River Park Shopping Center in Napa for decades. Take a look at all that glitters in the shop here.
Check out highlights from this year's graduation season.
With music, food, dancing and reflection, American Canyon on Sunday celebrated Juneteenth in the city's first annual official festival marking…
Two key downtown Napa redevelopments are both racing towards the finish line, with new anchor tenants expected to debut in the coming weeks an…
See anyone you know? Faces and Places features photos from family celebrations, community events, winning moments and personal achievement.