Highway 29 closed near St. Helena after reported chemical spill

  Updated
  • 0

Authorities closed Highway 29 south of St. Helena Thursday morning after the reported spillage of an unknown chemical, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

CHP was notified of the incident at 9:02 a.m. near Highway 29’s intersection with Zinfandel Lane. A chemical had spilled onto the pavement, but it was unclear what the substance was, the highway patrol’s log stated.

Highway 29 was closed between Stice and Whitehall lanes south of St. Helena for a hazardous material cleanup, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services said in a Nixle alert.

Cal Fire and the Napa County Environmental Health Division were notified of the incident, as was the Napa Valley Wine Train, whose rail route extends from St. Helena south to Napa, according to the CHP log.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register.

