Highway 29 collision claims life of Yountville man

An 87-year-old Yountville man died Saturday after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle as he attempted to turn across Highway 29 onto Hoffman Lane near Yountville, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man, who police did not immediately identify, had been northbound on Highway 29 around 3 p.m. in his 1998 Nissan Pathfinder when he attempted to turn across the southbound lanes.

As he did so, a southbound 2000 Dodge Dakota, driven by Mauricio R. Aguilar, 36, of Napa, struck his vehicle in the intersection. Police say the Dodge was traveling at "an elevated rate of speed."

Both men were transported to Queen of the Valley hospital, where the Yountville man died.

Officers arrested Aguilar on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the CHP said.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at (707) 253-4906.