The main road from Calistoga to Lake County is open again.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Caltrans restored access to Highway 29 from Calistoga to Lake County shortly before 2:40 a.m. Monday, according to Hector Chinchilla, a spokesperson for the transportation agency’s District 4. The two-lane road had been shut down since Thursday night, when the Bay Area’s heaviest snows in more than a decade stranded more than 35 vehicles on a twisting stretch near Mount St. Helena.

In addition to getting drivers off the road to safety and plowing snow – which exceeded 9 inches in the Calistoga area – authorities also had to clear fallen trees and branches on Highway 29’s wooded corridor before opening the route, Chinchilla said.

Highway 29 was the most important of several roads in the upper Napa Valley and its highlands to close starting late Thursday, as freezing temperatures in a Bay Area storm brought the snow line down to about 1,500 feet.

Among the local roads that closed due to weather were sections of Deer Park Road, Howell Mountain Road, Petrified Forest Road, Spring Mountain Road and the Oakville Grade. All of those routes had reopened by Sunday.

PHOTOS: Snow hits Napa County Petrified Forest Road snow Howell Mountain Petrified Forest Road snow Angwin snow Petrified Forest Road snow Petrified Forest Road snow Atlas Peak Mount Veeder Snow in Angwin Snow in Angwin