A long-awaited link between east and west Napa will soon be available to those on foot and bicycle.

The long-awaited Highway 29 undercrossing project will be complete by this winter, according to Ian Heid, a city of Napa senior civil engineer. He was confident the path would be usable by Dec. 1, after primary construction activities wrap up in November.

Heid said it was especially exciting to him and his team that the bike and pedestrian route would be ready ahead of the rainy months, since the unofficial, unpaved underpass people have long used at the same location tends to get muddy and less usable in winter.

“We’re excited to be able to allow formal access through (the undercrossing) as part of the city’s bicycle and pedestrian network in a way that is available year-round,” Heid said.

Napa cyclists have long complained that Highway 29 creates a barrier to safe and easy travel east and west — especially impacting people who live west of the highway, which is a four-lane freeway through most of the city.

“Twenty-nine has been a big barrier for cyclists in Napa for a very long time,” said Kara Vernor, the executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition. “People have called for better east-west routes. … Some people just don’t have the option to not go on foot or on bike, so they’ve decided to go under. But those folks have had a hard time.”

The path will connect D Street Alley east of the freeway to the south end of Coffield Avenue west of the freeway, where the unofficial underpass currently is. The current passage is not paved, making travel in the winter especially difficult, and has no nighttime light source. Additionally, many people don’t find it to be a comfortable place to travel through, according to Vernor.

Many students at Napa High School who come from Browns Valley have used the unofficial dirt undercrossing to walk or bike to school. Others have used it simply because the established routes have felt unsafe or been too out of the way.

Cindy Deutsch said that she and her husband will sometimes access downtown via the unofficial path, but they always have to walk their bikes through the area, since it’s not easy to bike.

Otherwise, Deutsch said generally, they will ride north and cross via the pedestrian bridge on the Vine Trail just south of Trancas Street, since that is the fastest and safest way for them.

Other alternate routes include the First Street overpass, which is the most convenient location to get downtown, but is also considered the least safe by many.

“My husband and I ride bikes often, probably three or four times a week, out to Carneros or up to Yountville. I would never ride those traffic circles though, ever,” Deutsch said.

Biking across this overpass is largely thought to be dangerous because of the complex traffic routes there. The road goes from two lanes to one each way and features freeway on ramps and exits on both sides. Additionally, there are no bike lanes, and the road traveling west does not even have a shoulder, according to Vernor. The overpass also leads to the First street roundabouts, which can be challenging to navigate on bike as well.

Ariana Ervin also lives on the west side of Highway 29, and said that bicycling is her main form of transportation, including when taking her son places.

She said that she occasionally takes the First Street overpass when traveling east. When heading west, however, she will take the detour south to Old Sonoma Road to use the bridge there.

This route adds about 10 minutes to the bike ride, depending on where she is trying to get downtown, but the added time is not what Ervin dislikes most about her commute.

“There really is not a good, safe way to get to downtown from the other side of 29 via bike,” Ervin said. “It’s pretty inaccessible.”

Even when taking the ‘safer’ Old Sonoma bridge, Ervin said she will usually make her son ride with her or her husband, and then allow him to get on his own bike once they’ve crossed over.

“It’s not somewhere we would be comfortable with him riding,” Ervin said.

The Old Sonoma bridge does not have bike lanes either, but Vernor said most people feel more comfortable crossing the highway there because of slower traffic flow and simpler entry and exit points. Highway 29 also has no exit or entry ramps at Old Sonoma Road.

As a result, cyclists and pedestrians across Napa are impatiently awaiting the undercrossing's opening.

Heid said that since construction began, the work crew has cleared trees and built the primary retaining wall under the highway. This wall’s engineering allows them to dig out the ground underneath the freeway to create an 8-foot minimum clearance throughout the paved path. Previously, some areas had only about a 5 1/2-foot clearance, making it difficult to bike and walk under for some.

Heid added that in addition to this “critical link” for cyclists in Napa County, more projects are being put in place to create safer biking conditions east to west. The city is currently working on trialing its first parking-protected bike lanes on First Street, beginning at the Freeway Drive intersection.

Napa is about halfway through the planning stages of that project, which will create bike lanes that are separated from the road by parked cars.

“We are really excited to provide this critical link, linking the bicycle route east to west,” Heid said. “For many people, Highway 29 is a barrier, and this is a way to provide a safe year-round passage.”

For more information and the most recent construction updates, visit the State Route 29 Undercrossing page on the city’s website, cityofnapa.org.

