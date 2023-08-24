A project to elevate a section of Highway 37 in response to rising sea levels in the San Pablo Bay will get more than three-quarters of its funding from the federal government, the office of Rep. Mike Thompson announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will supply $155 million of the estimated $180 million needed to raise the highway 30 feet over Novato Creek, the St. Helena Democrat said in a news release. The project is scheduled for completion in 2029.

Highway 37, which connects, Solano, Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties, “is an essential thoroughfare that faces significant risk from rising sea levels, threatening the commute for the millions who rely on it every year,” Thompson said in the statement. “… I was proud to vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Congress and I am glad to see the federal funding coming to our community to improve State Route 37, protect habitats, and combat the climate crisis.”

California already is slated to contribute $25 million toward the Highway 37 project, which is intended to keep the roadway above the higher sea level projected by the year 2130.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, was signed into law in November 2021 and includes about $550 billion targeted to roads and bridges, water systems, internet and other infrastructure.

