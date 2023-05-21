A portion of Highway 37 near Sears Point in Sonoma County was reopened early Sunday morning after being closed Saturday morning to fix and repair train tracks in the area.

Repairs were made to the train tracks on the Sonoma Marin Area Trail line crossing Highway 37 east of Highway 121, also known as Arnold Drive.

Work by Caltrans was completed about seven hours ahead of schedule, allowing the portion to reopen at 4 a.m. Sunday.

