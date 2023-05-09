REGISTER STAFF
Drivers are asked to detour around a 30-hour weekend closure of Highway 37 scheduled later this month during a railway project.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The shutdown will last from 3 a.m. Saturday, May 20 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 21 and allow for the repair of a rail crossing near the Highway 121 junction at Sears Point, according to the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District, which announced the detours Monday.
Due to heavy vehicle traffic and usage, the Sears Point railroad crossing requires significant repairs, including reconstruction of the subgrade and track, SMART said in a statement.
Highway 37 follows 21 miles along the northern shore of San Pablo Bay, linking U.S. Highway 101 in Novato with Interstate 80 in Vallejo.
SMART shared the following detour details:
- Highway 37 will be closed immediately west of Noble Road and immediately west of the railroad tracks near Sears Point.
- Westbound drivers will be required to take Highway 29 to Highway 12, then take Highway 121/Arnold Drive to Highway 37.
- Eastbound drivers will be required to take Highway 121/Arnold Drive to Highway 12, then take Highway 29 to Highway 37. Westbound drivers can also continue on Highway 12 to I-80.
Multiple detour signs and message signs will be placed along Highway 29, Highway 12, Highway 121/Arnold Drive, and Highway 37 about two weeks before the road closure, according to SMART.
ScienceAlert has confirmed your commute to work may be having adverse effects on your health. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Counties with the worst commutes in America
Counties with the worst commutes in America
Despite broader adoption of remote work policies, most workers in the U.S. still commute to their jobs—and the majority do it by driving there alone, according to
Census data. But which parts of the country have the worst slogs into the office each morning? Stacker examined the Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey to compile a list of counties with the worst commutes. The survey measures the average commute time in minutes for workers 16 years and older. To determine commute times, the American Community Survey asks respondents where they work (including whether they work from home), the time their trip starts, their mode of transportation, and the length of time it takes to get there.
On average, it takes Americans about 25 and a half minutes to get to work. And of course, many who commute to work have similar commute times returning home—if not longer due to traffic congestion. The survey, however, only measures time spent commuting to work, not home from work.
Workers living in counties in the U.S. with the longest commutes to work say they spend around 40 minutes in transit—roughly the length of the
average podcast. When considering the Department of Agriculture estimates people spend around that same amount of time preparing meals on any given day, it's no wonder American workers have pushed to reclaim personal time by working from home where possible.
Many of the counties on this list of worst commutes are located in or around urban centers. Counties in New York City had the worst commute times of the 830 counties measured in this survey. City officials have been working for months on a plan to
rejuvenate the central business district where more than 1 in 5 offices sat vacant in 2022. While it's unclear how they will get there, officials want to reduce commute times and convert unused office space into residential units. You may also like: Metros where people owe more than their homes are worth
Canva
#50. Henry County, Georgia
- Average commute time: 31.8 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.6%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.3%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 11.4%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.6%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.6%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.3%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.9%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.4%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.7%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.2%
Lee Reese // Shutterstock
#49. Lincoln County, North Carolina
- Average commute time: 31.9 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.3%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.7%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.3%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.9%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.8%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 18.4%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 13.5%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.4%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.3%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.5%
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#48. Contra Costa County, California
- Average commute time: 31.9 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.5%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.9%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5.2%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 7.8%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 6.4%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.8%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.3%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 12%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.9%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 29.1%
Rich Lonardo // Shutterstock
#47. Westchester County, New York
- Average commute time: 32 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 2.9%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.1%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.6%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.5%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.5%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.6%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 12.2%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 15.7%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 8.1%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.7%
Brian Logan Photography // Shutterstock
#46. Riverside County, California
- Average commute time: 32.1 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 12.8%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.6%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5.2%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 9%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.2%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.8%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.8%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.9%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.8%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.9%
Matt Gush // Shutterstock
#45. Lapeer County, Michigan
- Average commute time: 32.2 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 10%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.5%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5.8%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.4%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 11%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 10.2%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.8%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 5.2%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.7%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.4%
Canva
#44. Nassau County, Florida
- Average commute time: 32.2 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 9.7%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.6%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 9.6%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 6.3%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 15.9%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 9.9%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 14.6%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.6%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.6%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 17.1%
Terrance Scarborough // Shutterstock
#43. San Bernardino County, California
- Average commute time: 32.2 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 11.9%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.5%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.7%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.7%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 11.2%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 6.6%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.7%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.5%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 26.1%
Matt Gush // Shutterstock
#42. Pinal County, Arizona
- Average commute time: 32.2 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 13.2%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 11.1%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 8.2%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.3%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 5.8%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.4%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.5%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.1%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 1.9%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 22.6%
Manuela Durson // Shutterstock
#41. Valencia County, New Mexico
- Average commute time: 32.3 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.7%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.6%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.1%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.1%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.7%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.4%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 14.1%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 6.5%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.8%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.9%
MICHAEL A JACKSON FILMS // Shutterstock
#40. Johnston County, North Carolina
- Average commute time: 32.4 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.3%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.3%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 13.3%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.6%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.3%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.9%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 14.1%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 1.2%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19%
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#39. Livingston Parish, Louisiana
- Average commute time: 32.4 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 14.2%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.5%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 8.1%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.6%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 13.7%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.7%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 5.1%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 14.1%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.9%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 13.1%
ungvar // Shutterstock
#38. Frederick County, Virginia
- Average commute time: 32.6 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 7.9%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.3%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.1%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.7%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.7%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.6%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.6%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.1%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 6.2%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.7%
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#37. Barrow County, Georgia
- Average commute time: 32.7 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.8%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.9%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.7%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 13.3%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.6%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.3%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 5.4%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.5%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.1%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 24.5%
RodClementPhotography // Shutterstock
#36. Merced County, California
- Average commute time: 32.7 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 13.3%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.3%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5.6%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.8%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.7%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.2%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 6.6%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.7%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.8%
Matt Gush // Shutterstock
#35. Parker County, Texas
- Average commute time: 32.9 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.3%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.8%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.5%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.7%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 21.4%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.8%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.6%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.6%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 16.3%
Bradly Hulce // Shutterstock
#34. Franklin County, North Carolina
- Average commute time: 33.2 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.4%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.4%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.6%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.8%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 13.9%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 18%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.2%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.1%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 15.5%
Farid Sani // Shutterstock
#33. Warren County, New Jersey
- Average commute time: 33.3 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.3%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 9.6%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.6%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.7%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.9%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 14.8%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.2%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 22.9%
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#32. Hudson County, New Jersey
- Average commute time: 33.3 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.1%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.7%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 2.5%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 7.5%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 5.7%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.2%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.5%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 19.9%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 6.1%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 26.8%
f11photo // Shutterstock
#31. Prince George's County, Maryland
- Average commute time: 33.3 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.7%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.6%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.7%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.1%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.7%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.8%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.3%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 11.3%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.4%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 24.4%
Hiram Rios // Shutterstock
#30. Nassau County, New York
- Average commute time: 33.4 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.7%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.9%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.3%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.1%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.4%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.5%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 15.6%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 7.8%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 24.6%
Alexandr Junek Imaging // Shutterstock
#29. Osceola County, Florida
- Average commute time: 33.4 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.1%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.2%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.9%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.9%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.3%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.5%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.9%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.4%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.6%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 28.2%
Javier Cruz Acosta // Shutterstock
#28. San Joaquin County, California
- Average commute time: 33.4 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 13.1%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.6%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.2%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 9.9%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.7%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.1%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.3%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.2%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 22.9%
Richard Thornton // Shutterstock
#27. Hunt County, Texas
- Average commute time: 33.5 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 7.2%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.2%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.8%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 7.7%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.9%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 17.7%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.1%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.8%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.6%
Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock
#26. Rockdale County, Georgia
- Average commute time: 33.8 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.8%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.9%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.7%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.1%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 18.2%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 5.5%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.4%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.7%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 26.7%
Leonardo E Martinez // Shutterstock
#25. Newton County, Georgia
- Average commute time: 34 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.5%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 10.3%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.9%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.4%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.7%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.6%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.1%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.9%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 18.5%
Georges_Creations // Shutterstock
#24. Wise County, Texas
- Average commute time: 34.1 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.9%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.1%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.3%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 11.2%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 19.6%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.6%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.9%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.4%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 18%
Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock
#23. Sussex County, New Jersey
- Average commute time: 34.3 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.2%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.5%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.2%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.9%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.3%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 11.6%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.3%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 7%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 20.2%
Rabbitti // Shutterstock
#22. Morgan County, Indiana
- Average commute time: 34.3 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.6%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.6%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 8.4%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 17.7%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 14.7%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 11.4%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 13.4%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 5.1%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.7%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 11.4%
Roberto Galan // Shutterstock
#21. Carroll County, Maryland
- Average commute time: 34.4 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.6%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.1%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.4%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.2%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.8%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.3%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.5%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.3%
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#20. Prince William County, Virginia
- Average commute time: 34.8 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.2%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.2%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.2%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.5%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.6%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.8%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.9%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.1%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.5%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 25.8%
refrina // Shutterstock
#19. Fauquier County, Virginia
- Average commute time: 34.8 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 8%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.2%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.7%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.4%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 4.4%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.8%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 11%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 12.3%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.3%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 17%
Canva
#18. Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska
- Average commute time: 34.8 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 7.6%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.7%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.6%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.4%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.2%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.3%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 15.6%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.1%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 6.3%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 20%
Canva
#17. Walton County, Georgia
- Average commute time: 35.1 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5.8%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.1%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 11.1%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 15.8%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.6%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.6%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 14.2%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.9%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.5%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 14.4%
Canva
#16. San Benito County, California
- Average commute time: 35.1 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 10.4%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.3%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 8.5%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 13.2%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 11.3%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.3%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.7%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.7%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 18.6%
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
#15. Spotsylvania County, Virginia
- Average commute time: 35.5 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 7.4%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.7%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.3%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.9%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.4%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.4%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.3%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.5%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.3%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 22.6%
Never Settle Media // Shutterstock
#14. Rockwall County, Texas
- Average commute time: 35.5 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.9%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.9%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.4%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.2%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.7%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 12.2%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 17.6%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.2%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.9%
Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock
#13. Mason County, Washington
- Average commute time: 36.2 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 14.9%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.7%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 2.9%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 6.7%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 15.5%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 9.3%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.5%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.5%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 26%
ken18 // Shutterstock
#12. Stafford County, Virginia
- Average commute time: 36.6 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 9.6%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 8%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.8%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.4%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 11.3%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.2%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.6%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 11.2%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.7%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 20.1%
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock
#11. Bastrop County, Texas
- Average commute time: 37.2 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 1%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 13.5%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.1%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 14.4%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.8%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 21.6%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 11.1%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 4.9%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 0.5%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.2%
Regan Bender // Shutterstock
#10. Putnam County, New York
- Average commute time: 37.8 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.7%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.7%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.4%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 6.8%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.1%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.9%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 14.2%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 12%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 6.7%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.6%
Joe Tabacca // Shutterstock
#9. Charles County, Maryland
- Average commute time: 37.8 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 10.1%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 12.4%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.4%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.1%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.2%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.6%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 4.9%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.9%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.1%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.3%
Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock
#8. Liberty County, Texas
- Average commute time: 37.9 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 15%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 12.4%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.3%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 9.4%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 14.1%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 10%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 5.1%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.5%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 1.3%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 18.9%
Canva
#7. Monroe County, Pennsylvania
- Average commute time: 38 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 8%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.4%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 15.6%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.4%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 7%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.8%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 6.8%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.2%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 24.8%
Jeremy Beeler // Shutterstock
#6. Paulding County, Georgia
- Average commute time: 38.1 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5.6%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.9%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.2%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.8%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.2%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.3%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.5%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 11.6%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 1.4%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 20.6%
Rob Hainer // Shutterstock
#5. Calvert County, Maryland
- Average commute time: 38.5 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 8.8%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 8.2%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.4%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.6%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.7%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.3%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.7%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 25.4%
Ralph Eshelman // Shutterstock
#4. Queens County, New York
- Average commute time: 41 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.8%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.1%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.6%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.4%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 6%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 17.4%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 6.9%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 15.8%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.4%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 29.7%
Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock
#3. Richmond County, New York
- Average commute time: 41.1 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.7%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.8%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.5%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.9%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.8%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.8%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 14%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.5%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.9%
Roman Babakin // Shutterstock
#2. Kings County, New York
- Average commute time: 41.4 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.6%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.5%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 2.1%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 7%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 6.6%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.6%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.9%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 16.1%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 7.5%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 32%
Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock
#1. Bronx County, New York
- Average commute time: 43.3 minutes
- Share of commuters by time of departure:
-- 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5.4%
-- 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.9%
-- 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.4%
-- 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8%
-- 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 6.6%
-- 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.5%
-- 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.6%
-- 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 15.1%
-- 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.7%
-- 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 28.8%
Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.