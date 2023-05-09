Drivers are asked to detour around a 30-hour weekend closure of Highway 37 scheduled later this month during a railway project.

The shutdown will last from 3 a.m. Saturday, May 20 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 21 and allow for the repair of a rail crossing near the Highway 121 junction at Sears Point, according to the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District, which announced the detours Monday.

Due to heavy vehicle traffic and usage, the Sears Point railroad crossing requires significant repairs, including reconstruction of the subgrade and track, SMART said in a statement.

Highway 37 follows 21 miles along the northern shore of San Pablo Bay, linking U.S. Highway 101 in Novato with Interstate 80 in Vallejo.

SMART shared the following detour details:

- Highway 37 will be closed immediately west of Noble Road and immediately west of the railroad tracks near Sears Point.

- Westbound drivers will be required to take Highway 29 to Highway 12, then take Highway 121/Arnold Drive to Highway 37.

- Eastbound drivers will be required to take Highway 121/Arnold Drive to Highway 12, then take Highway 29 to Highway 37. Westbound drivers can also continue on Highway 12 to I-80.

Multiple detour signs and message signs will be placed along Highway 29, Highway 12, Highway 121/Arnold Drive, and Highway 37 about two weeks before the road closure, according to SMART.

