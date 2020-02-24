Highway 12 closed in both directions between Santa Rosa, Sebastopol due to downed power lines early Monday

Both directions of state Highway 12 between Sebastopol and Santa Rosa in unincorporated Sonoma County are currently closed due to downed power lines in the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the call was first reported at 5:36 a.m. at Llano Road. The highway is currently closed at Irwin Lane with no estimated time of reopening.

PG&E's outage website reports 471 customers without power in the area as of 6:20 a.m. with an approximate restoration time of 9 a.m. No further information is immediately available.

