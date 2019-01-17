One man is dead and another man suffered minor injuries after a two-car collision in unincorporated Sonoma County on Wednesday afternoon, police say.
The man who died had not been named as of Wednesday evening pending notification of next of kin, but he was a 25-year-old Livermore man in a 2014 Nissan, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
The collision occurred north of Napa Road on Highway 121, shortly before 3 p.m. during a heavy rain, CHP wrote.
The Livermore man was heading south on Highway 121 while 48-year-old Juan Reynoso-Bedolla of Fairfield drove a 1996 Dodge Truck north on the road. Reynoso-Bedolla had two passengers with him — 30-year-old Jose Bedolla-Mendoza of Fairfield and 38-year-old Elias Mendoza-Bedolla of Fairfield, according to CHP.
The Livermore man drove at unspecified, unsafe speeds for the wet conditions when he lost control, crossed over solid, double-yellow lines and headed into the path of the Dodge truck, according to CHP. The Sonoma County Coroner pronounced the Livermore man dead at the scene, according to CHP.
Reynoso-Bedolla was taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital with minor injuries, according to CHP. His passengers were not injured, but accompanied him because the truck was not driveable.
CHP wrote that everyone was wearing a seatbelt, but it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.