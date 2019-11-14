{{featured_button_text}}

Major backups occurred during the morning commute Thursday after a cable company construction project knocked out the traffic light at Highway 29 and Donaldson Way.

American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said the light stopped working about midnight while a cable company was laying fiber optic cable in the area.

Both the cable company, which was not named, and Caltrans tried to get the light working before Thursday's morning rush hour, but were unsuccessful.

Two American Canyon police officers worked to move traffic through the intersection, which had been reduced to a four-way stop, but northbound backups were significant, Ortiz said.

One observer said the backup stretched to Highway 37 in Vallejo and perhaps beyond.

"We hope to get everything back to normal before the evening commute," Ortiz said. 

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

