A 56-year-old Cupertino woman died in Yosemite National Park Sunday after being struck by falling rock and ice while hiking on a closed trail, the National Park Service said Monday.
Xuan Wang was hiking on the Mist Trail at about 12:30 p.m. when she was injured near the trail leading to Vernal Fall, according to the park service.
Park service officials said the area was closed due to hazardous conditions and was clearly marked, and Wang ignored the signs to go around the gate entrance.
The case is still under investigation and no further information will be released until it is completed, officials said.