Hiker rescued from trail outside Calistoga

A hiker was rescued by helicopter Sunday on a remote trail outside Calistoga, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The CHP Golden Gate Division's air operations unit announced the incident in a Facebook posting shortly before 9 p.m., saying a man placed a cellphone call asking for help near Table Rock in northern Napa County, several miles from the nearest trailhead.
A helicopter crew located the stranded hiker using night-vision goggles and guidance from the man's flashlight, CHP said in a follow-up statement Monday. The hiker was then flown to Calistoga, where he was tended to by Napa County Fire and an American Medical Response ambulance team.
The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was the fourth hiker to be rescued in the Calistoga area in the past three weeks. Two people were airlifted by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office from the Oat Hill Mine Trail on April 12 – one with an ankle injury and another with breathing problems – while a woman was evacuated by the CHP April 18 after suffering a head injury on the Table Rock Trail.
