Hiker rescued from trail outside Calistoga

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A hiker was rescued by helicopter Sunday on a remote trail outside Calistoga, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP Golden Gate Division's air operations unit announced the incident in a Facebook posting shortly before 9 p.m., saying a man placed a cellphone call asking for help near Table Rock in northern Napa County, several miles from the nearest trailhead.

A helicopter crew located the stranded hiker using night-vision goggles and guidance from the man's flashlight, CHP said in a follow-up statement Monday. The hiker was then flown to Calistoga, where he was tended to by Napa County Fire and an American Medical Response ambulance team.

The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was the fourth hiker to be rescued in the Calistoga area in the past three weeks. Two people were airlifted by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office from the Oat Hill Mine Trail on April 12 – one with an ankle injury and another with breathing problems – while a woman was evacuated by the CHP April 18 after suffering a head injury on the Table Rock Trail.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.