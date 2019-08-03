A hiker was rescued Friday afternoon after she hurt her ankle on a hill in Westwood, fire officials say.
The woman wandered off the trail at Westwood Hills Park, hurt her ankle while walking about 100 yards down from the top of the hill and needed help to get down, said Napa Fire Cpt. Ty Becerra. Fire officials responded after the call came in shortly before noon and found her in 20 to 30 minutes.
Fire officials arrived, started paramedic care and realized their best option to get her down the hill was a helicopter. They called on California Highway Patrol, which flew to the scene to aid in the rescue, he said.
The woman hiker was hoisted off the hill in a cable, taken to the park's entrance and taken to Queen of the Valley.