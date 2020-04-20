You are the owner of this article.
Hiker suffers head injury on trail near Calistoga, rescued by helicopter

A female hiker was rescued by helicopter Saturday afternoon after suffering a head injury on a trail outside Calistoga, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A crew from CHP's Golden Gate Division Air Operations located the woman on the Table Rock Trail, the agency reported on its Facebook page. The hiker was placed in a harness, hoisted onto a helicopter and flown to the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga, where an American Medical Response ambulance took her to a hospital.

The air rescue was the third in the Calistoga area in six days. On April 12, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office airlifted two hikers from the Oat Hill Mine Trail, including one who injured an ankle and another who suffered a breathing problem. Both patients were flown to Logvy Park to be transferred to waiting ambulances, according to Cal Fire.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

