Hiker suffers head injury on trail near Calistoga, rescued by helicopter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A female hiker was rescued by helicopter Saturday afternoon after suffering a head injury on a trail outside Calistoga, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A crew from CHP's Golden Gate Division Air Operations located the woman on the Table Rock Trail, the agency reported on its Facebook page. The hiker was placed in a harness, hoisted onto a helicopter and flown to the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga, where an American Medical Response ambulance took her to a hospital.

The air rescue was the third in the Calistoga area in six days. On April 12, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office airlifted two hikers from the Oat Hill Mine Trail, including one who injured an ankle and another who suffered a breathing problem. Both patients were flown to Logvy Park to be transferred to waiting ambulances, according to Cal Fire.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.