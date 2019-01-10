Who was Thomas Earl?

According to its National Register listing, Thomas Earl was born in Ontario, Canada in 1825. Orphaned at the age of 6, he learned the harness and saddlery trade.

He moved to the United States in 1840. In 1851, he came to California to try his luck in the gold fields. He soon moved to Napa and opened a saddlery business in 1851 when the town had about 200 residents and only a few permanent buildings.

By 1861, Earl's real estate projects were so profitable that he sold his saddlery business. From then on, Earl promoted the general welfare in Napa County through a series of positions including city marshal.

He married Frances Montgomery and they had five children.

Earl is remembered as one of Napa's founding fathers and one of the most influential people in the formation and growth of the city.

Earl reportedly died on Jan. 14, 1893. He was 67. He is interred at Tulocay Cemetery in a family mausoleum.