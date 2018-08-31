Historic home in Napa's Old Town proposed to become a B&B
It was built for two Napans newlyweds, married in February 1890.
Now, 128 years later, the house at 492 Randolph St. could be another stop for the newly married, this time as a bed and breakfast inn.
Known as the George E. Goodman, Jr. house, the stately Queen Anne Victorian was originally home to the son of the man who founded the city’s first library of the same name.
In April 2016, the Theodorides family of Napa and San Francisco bought the home for $1.3 million from previous owner Charles Knill.
The trio includes mom Patty Theodorides, daughter Kiki Theodorides and son George Theodorides.
They’ve spent months, “blood, sweat (and) tears,” and more than $1 million renovating the property to welcome overnight guests.
The first time she saw it, “I immediately fell in love” with the property, located at the corner of Randolph and Oak streets in Old Town, said Patty Theodorides.
“The architecture is so grand. The moment you walk in, this home has a very happy feeling.”
“The combination of history, our love for Napa, and the desperate need for restoration was pulling at us,” said Kiki Theodorides. “We felt we were up for the challenge to bring this cornerstone property back to life.”
The newlyweds -- Florence Millard and George Edmond Goodman, Jr. -- were the first residents of 492 Randolph St. Unfortunately, on Aug. 3, 1903, the 35-year-old George passed away from tuberculosis.
In the 1930s, the Goodman, Jr. residence was divided into seven units, three downstairs and two apartments each on the second and third floors. One of the first floor units was created by enclosing most of the front porch.
The interior walls were finished with smooth plaster until Aug. 24, 2014. The 6.0 earthquake of that day damaged the plaster walls in the first floor apartments as well as the two-story-tall walls of the grand main staircase.
By the time the Theodorides family came along, the home was suffering from neglect. They decided to renovate the property and turn it into a bed and breakfast with as many as 12 rooms.
“Sharing it with visitors and the community was really the right way to go,” said Kiki Theodorides.
Kiki Theodorides said the progress has been slow and steady. Once home to a number of single room occupants, the building has been vacant since August 2017.
“There are not very many properties in Napa of this caliber nor in the distress it was in, which comes with a very large financial contribution upfront and ongoing,” said Kiki Theodorides.
The scope of work was significant. “There are a lot of moving parts and decisions to make.”
That includes a new foundation, all new electric, plumbing, HVAC, fire sprinklers and sewer connection. Exterior dry rot repair and painting is in progress.
Kiki Theodorides said the family wants readers to know that they aren’t property flippers.
“We want this to stay in our family for generations and be able to maintain the property at a high level. We have great pride in ownership and once the project is completed it will show.”
Theodorides said the family has worked on many such renovation projects but this is their first historic property.
Fortunately, much of the original interior woodwork and trim remains, said Patty Theodorides.
“One contractor said to get rid of the old doors,” said Patty Theodorides. “I practically threw him out. I said, ‘There is no way you are going to do that.’ We found a way to keep everything intact.”
In a planning department use permit application, the family acknowledged that the conversion to a B&B meant a loss of rental units on the market.
However, for many years, 492 Randolph was occupied by three tenants, they noted. Other new rental units are already planned for elsewhere in Napa, they wrote. “We hope that the loss of rental units is not going to create an issue for our approval.”
The family is asking for permission to exclude an ADA accessible unit and permission to consider street parking as part of the total number of required parking spaces for a B&B.
A name for the proposed B&B hasn’t been decided, said Patty Theodorides.
Coincidentally, “George is a very Greek name,” she noted. “My father, my son, my grandson, my uncle, my father-in-law” are named George.
“We’re thinking of The George on Randolph. Something like that.”
The Planning Commission will review the use permit for the lodging facility at a date to be determined.