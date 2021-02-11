Historic mansion in Old Town Napa to host transition home for mentally ill former inmates

“I feel for them, but the fact that they’ve been incarcerated tells me these are people who have boundary issues,” said Tamera Frediani, who lives near the Yount mansion with her husband Dean Alm. “As my gut reaction to this, I wouldn't want to raise my kids across the street from that. … Would you want your kids living across the street from that?

"There are plenty of other places to do this other than downtown by Fuller Park. I have grandkids who go to Fuller almost daily, and I am not comfortable about that.”

Others contacted by the Register were caught by surprise at the prospect of a group home within sight of their properties.

“Why would they even consider it?” said Russell Quinell, who has owned the Bali Hai Apartments on Pine Street south of the Yount mansion for 52 years. “That doesn’t seem very appropriate, does it? Wow. Wow, that’s really unbelievable.”