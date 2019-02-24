At a Valentine’s Day Cultural Heritage Commission hearing, the proposed reuse plan for Napa’s Thomas Earl House on Seminary Street as a retreat facility received mostly heart-felt admiration and expressions of appreciation, in addition to a few slung arrows.
“There is so much that I believe in with this project,” said Napa city Cultural Heritage Commissioner Beverly Shotwell.
“You have gone beyond the call of duty to prepare the community and the city to understand your vision and I do admire you for that,” she said.
“I commend this design as being fairly sensitive,” said Commissioner Bill Tuikka. “This plan does make sense,” he said. “There are ways to make this work.”
But not everyone was feeling the love.
The plans “are obscene,” said the previous owner of the home, June Beeler. “I strongly object” to such an expansion, she said.
The historic home, now stripped down to the studs inside, had been in bad shape before current owners Marc Porat and Claire Tomkins bought the property from Beeler in 2017.
Built in 1861, the Italianate "mansion" is on the National Register of Historic Places.
In January, the couple announced plans to remodel the home into a “cherished” family retreat with 10 guest rooms that could be leased to businesses as a “think tank” for gatherings.
“My hope is that there will be some incredible things that happen at that house” as a result of such visitors, Porat said.
Three new sustainable buildings would be added to the property at 1221 Seminary St.: a carriage house and two cottages. It was the only way to make the project financially feasible, Porat said.
On Feb. 14, the Cultural Heritage Commission reviewed the proposed reuse plan. While comments were generally positive, the commissioners and neighbors raised two issues they wanted addressed: parking and the design of the new buildings.
Two of the commissioners noted that the proposed new structures, which appear modern in style, didn't fit with the rest of the Calistoga Avenue historic district.
“There is nothing like those two buildings in the neighborhood,” said Shotwell.
“The style of these additional buildings does not seem compatible with both the main house and the neighborhood,” said Commissioner Deborah Macdonald.
Neighbors weighed in as well.
Ken Aasen lives directly behind Thomas house. “We have slowly watched the house deteriorate,” he said. He’s happy that Porat is restoring the property.
New buildings on the parcel are “not my first preference,” he admitted. “But I understand to make it work he needs some income from it.”
“I want to see the house restored. If it takes having the external buildings there, I’ll go along with that,” he said.
Neighbor Madeline Rogers lives nearby on Polk Street. “I have full faith that (Porat) will bring this property to its highest and best use,” she said.
Porat, has reverence for the property, she said. “I’m very thankful that somebody with this economic ability and sensibility has taken on this project. We support it.”
Cheryl Woods owns the pink two-story apartment building on the corner of Calistoga Avenue and Seminary Street. Having watched the Thomas Earl house become neglected and unkempt over the years, she said, “This will be an enormous improvement.”
“I can’t imagine anybody who would be more considerate,” said Woods of Porat.
Rebecca Holt owns a home on Calistoga Avenue near the Thomas Earl house. She questioned the modern architecture of the proposed additions and said “parking is absolutely an issue.”
“I think it’s going to add to the congestion we have already, but all of your plans sound fantastic,” Holt said.
William Teed, who lives on Calistoga Avenue, said the number of parking spaces planned for the grounds of the Thomas Earl house is “not near enough.”
Staff and teacher parking from Blue Oak School and other nearby B&Bs already take up many street spaces, he noted.
The former owner of the home, June Beeler, spoke against the project and also wrote a letter that was published in the Napa Valley Register.
“It will be a pseudo B&B, more like a boutique hotel or private country club, in a historic, residential neighborhood,” she wrote. “Placing those two additional ‘cottages’ will definitely destroy the lovely appearance of the commanding presence of the stately historic home.”
If she’d known of Porat’s plan for the property, “I would never have sold the property to him,” she wrote.
Porat said his team has approached the project “with enormous integrity.”
His team includes architect Juliana Inman who formerly served on the Napa City Council, Napa architect and city planning commission member Paul Kelley, former city planner Scott Klingbeil, former Cultural Heritage Commission member Craig Songer, preservation professional and Cultural Heritage Commission member Sarah Van Giesen and Bruce Judd, the co-founder of Architectural Resources Group. (Van Giesen and Kelley have recused themselves from city discussions on this project.)
“This is not willy-nilly, throw-spaghetti-at-the-wall and see what sticks,” said Porat. “It’s not like that.”
“We intend to be worthy custodians” the historic resource, he said.
Porat said his team would revisit architectural design and parking issues before the project moves on to the Planning Commission at a date to be determined.