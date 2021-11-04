Historic Napa home to become B&B addition

A Napa B&B plans to expand into a next-door historic home, adding six bedrooms to the downtown overnight accommodation inventory.

The home, located at 1831 First St., was most recently used as office space for attorney group Blevans & Blevans.

But Carrie and Blair Johanson knew exactly what they’d do with the property.

The Johansons run 1801 First, which is located next door to 1831 First St.

“We always wanted to expand,” their inn, said Carrie, but the timing wasn’t right. Until now.

The purchase of the 1831 First St. closed in mid-October. The seller was the Janis L. Seiberlich Trust. The buyer is Robert Johanson and Marjo B. Johanson of Napa. It sold for $1.35 million.

Robert Johanson is Blair’s father. He’s also the owner of Napa’s historic Migliavacca mansion. That home is located at Fourth and Even streets in downtown Napa.

Adding more rooms to their B&B was an idea that Carrie could hardly conceive of a year ago. Hit with COVID closures and stay-at-home orders, 1801 First had to close from March to June 2020.

They had to furlough longtime staff members. Carrie and Blair took on the housekeeping duties. The inn at 1801 First has eight rooms total, five in the main house and three cottages.

“I said we are going to knuckle down and do everything in our power to keep this place open.”

Even after 1801 First was able to reopen, things were still grim. “We had so many cancellations,” said Carrie.

Then in November, COVID cases spiked again. “It was a depressing time.”

“It was tough,” she said. “I cried on New Year’s Day.” What was there to celebrate? she wondered. “I don’t know how we are going to get out of this,” she remembers thinking.

When COVID vaccines began being approved, Carrie said she felt a glimmer of hope. “We started to get emails, phone calls. And we started getting busy again.”

By September and October, 1801 First was full on weeknights as well as weekends.

She’s already booking rooms for next year, said Carrie. Seasonal rates range from $325 to $450 a night.

Built around 1901, the house at 1831 First St. has also used the address of 1827 First St.

The multi-story home first belonged to Edward Welti of Napa.

Welti was a harness and livery merchant in Napa. He and his brother had a business in the downtown area. The house’s architecture is described as a transition between the Victorian-era Queen Anne style and the later Classical Revival style.

He wasn’t the only Welti on First Street. Across the street, at 1834 First St., lived his brother, Dr. Laurence Welti. The large Craftsman-style residence also remains today.

Edward Welti reportedly lived in 1831 First St. until 1928. He died on Halloween day, 1940, at 80 years old.

According to Register reports from the time, Gordon Seiberlich bought the Welti house in 1974. In 1989, it held offices for Aldea.

Bob Blevans said when his law firm first moved into 1831 First St. “It had a tortured history,” of being carved up into separate work areas.

“We spent a couple hundred thousand dollars,” combining the divided areas back into one. The house is about 3,028 square feet in size.

After that, “It was a great place to work,” he said. The law firm has relocated to Sonoma County.

Carrie said she and her team are ready to go on their B&B addition.

“We know what to do,” she said. “We’ve got this foundation,” from their work at 1801 First.

"We're excited," said Blair Johanson.

We can make this a special place, Carrie said.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

