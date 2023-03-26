The Crescent housing project planned 2344 Old Sonoma Road will, if approved by the Napa City Council in its current form, involve demolishing most of the buildings from Napa County’s former Health and Human Services campus to make way for 154 condominiums and eight single-family homes.

But three historic Mission-style buildings and an existing crescent-shaped driveway immediately north of Old Sonoma Road would remain, in a modified form that includes removing many newer additions to the buildings — including materials for roofs and windows — and restoring historic aspects.

The city of Napa’s Cultural Heritage Commission on Thursday unanimously endorsed those renovations and changes by recommending the City Council approve a certificate of appropriateness for that aspect of the project.

Modifications at the 8.6-acre property would go forward alongside reuse of the buildings. The historic, central Infirmary Building would move to commercial uses — such as office and retail space, as well as a possible café and event space — and the two historic dormitory buildings would be converted to six residential units, with three units apiece. (Two new buildings would be constructed in the surrounding immediate area, adding on seven more units in total.)

The crescent lawn area in front of the buildings, beyond the driveway, would also be retained, and would serve as a park and communal space for the residents of the neighborhood, senior city planner Michael Allen said at the meeting.

The commission members, after asking several detailed questions about the proposal, were complimentary about it. Public commenters also praised the project.

Daniel Cutright, a board member of Napa County Landmarks and a resident near the site, said at the meeting that when Napa County first decided to sell the site about six years ago, it intended to entirely raze the site. Napa County Landmarks funded an effort to get the area listed in the National Register of Historic Places, he said, and connected with Charles Loveman, executive director of Heritage Housing Partners — the current development manager of The Crescent project.

“Now that’s six years ago, and now we’re here,” Cutright said. “And I couldn’t be any more enthusiastic about this, I think. I can’t imagine a better developer for this project, given their sensitivity to historic resources, given the quality of the architecture that’s going to surround it. I realize the scope of this meeting is strictly the preservation aspect, but this project is going to mean so much on so many levels to this community.”

Elizabeth McKinney echoed Cutright’s comments, and added the outcome was “a dream come true.”

“This project, I’m just still thinking about actual wood windows, and I can’t tell you how happy that makes me,” McKinney said. “The level of detail that they have noticed about the original buildings and are working toward recreating or preserving, and the future project, it’s just fabulous.”

Commissioners also discussed how much they liked the project.

Board Chair Sarah Van Giesen said she’s been on the commission “for longer than I should probably admit” — she’s currently in her 10th term — because she believes in the mission of preserving and adapting historic icons in Napa. Given that, she said, she thinks the project is one of the better examples of this type of project that she’s seen.

“I think this is a star in the city’s universe for preservation alongside new construction and new development,” Van Giesen said. “And I have to applaud the new construction and new designs, even though that is not our purview. However, at the forefront of this project is historic preservation, and a historic register location.

"So to take the time to look at various forms of the same character and quality and massing and materials to put into all of your buildings, and to use a variety and difference between structures and kind, it’s a phenomenal nod to the historic preservation and I think respect to what the city has for these historic structures.”

