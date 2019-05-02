{{featured_button_text}}
Ten Threatened Treasures 2015: Milliken Creek Bridge (copy)

The stone bridge over Milliken Creek on Trancas Street in north Napa sustained significant damage following a chain-reaction crash in May 2014. Napa County will be making some additional repairs for three weeks starting Monday. 

 Register file photo

The historic Milliken Creek Bridge at the juncture of Trancas Street and Monticello Road will be closed for maintenance starting Monday, May 6, for about three weeks, Napa County Public Works reported.

The bridge's railing was severely damaged by a chain-reaction vehicle accident caused by a suspected drunk driver in May 2014. This month's work is related to that incident, the county said.

Eastbound Trancas traffic will be routed onto the bridge's modern, westbound twin as was done for several months after the 2014 crash, County Public Works Director Steven Lederer said.

Traffic may face delays at the intersection of Trancas/Monticello Road/Highway 121 during the evening commute and when striping occurs towards the end of the project, the county said.

