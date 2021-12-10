History: Napa’s Helgeland shop brought a touch of Scandinavia to town

Once upon a time — 1969, to be exact — a fanciful shop opened in Napa.

From the outside, the store looked like a little Scandinavian cottage. It was painted a cheery light blue and featured white gingerbread trim dotted with red hearts. A faux windmill, lights and more red hearts topped the roof peak. Even the mailbox was decorated.

It was called Helgeland.

Created by a Napa woman of Norwegian descent named Hazelle Robison, Helgeland featured “distinctive imports from the land of the Vikings … that will delight all ages,” read a Napa Register ad.

At the time, the shop was located behind Robison's house and her other business — a hair salon at 707 Ornduff St.

“If you wanted an unusual gift, it was the place to go to,” said Napan Stan Krueckemeier about Helgeland. Krueckemeier now works at a different hair salon at the same address, which was later renamed 707 California Blvd.

Helgeland "was the spot,” for teens who adopted the “boho” look of the late 60s and 70s, recalled Sue Gwin. Gwin is the mother of Hazelle’s grandson Ty.

“We all bought our wooden clogs from her,” said Gwin.

“Helgeland was very popular,” she said. Hazelle opened it “at a time when people really wanted that type of interesting ethnic stuff."

Back then “Those Nordic countries were being romanticized in a lot of movies,” including films featuring characters like James Bond.

“Those foreign countries were foreign,” emphasized Gwin. “And a long ways a way.” Scandinavia wasn’t a common travel destination for most people. That made Hegeland's wares even more unusual.

Helgeland was only open for nine years, but many a Napan from that era remember its remarkable exterior as well as the carefully curated wares Hazelle marketed inside. The store sold authentic wooden clogs, fine wool sweaters, clocks, jewelry, wooden figures, linens, toys and décor from Norway, Denmark Sweden and elsewhere.

From North Dakota to Napa

Robison, born Hazelle Breimon, grew up in a poor family in North Dakota, but went on to own two small businesses in Napa. She was popular, and wooed both friends and customers with her “movie star” good looks, style and grace.

“She was a nice lady,” recalled Napan Ethel Vega, who used to do Hazelle’s bookkeeping. “She was just very pleasant. And down on your level. She didn’t act like, ‘I own a store; I’m better than you.’”

How did Hazelle end up in Napa Valley? She followed her older sister, Myrtle.

In 1938, Mrytle moved to Napa, and eventually, Hazelle did the same. Once in Napa, Hazelle met Houston (Robby) Robison. In 1947, they got married. At age 22, it was Hazelle’s second marriage. Hazelle and Robby would go on to have two sons, Craig and Ken.

“They were a great looking couple,” said Connie Ramey of Napa. Connie was married to Hazelle’s son Craig for 32 years (he died this past June).

“His dad was quite handsome (and had) dark hair," recalled Connie. "Craig used to say they looked like a Hollywood couple.”

“She was a very beautiful woman,” said Sue Gwin. “She was incredibly gorgeous, and tall and had that white-blond hair, beautiful teeth (and) a deep husky voice,” likely emphasized by her smoking habit.

Krueckemeier remembers Hazelle driving “a great big white Cadillac."

In 1962, Hazelle and Robby bought a house at the former 707 Ornduff St. It was also a workplace — Hazelle cut and styled hair from a front annex that Robby built for her. She called that business Hazelle’s Gift Shop & Beauty Salon.

Lynda Hyland Burris dated Hazelle’s son Craig while they both attended Napa High School. She has fond memories of Hazelle and the Robison family.

“His mom was always home or in the hair salon,” said Lynda.

“She was just a delight. She was the sweetest and loved me like another mom. And she would do my hair from time to time just for fun."

Who’s idea was it to open Helgeland?

Sue Gwin, Craig’s partner from about 1972 to 1985, though it probably was Hazelle’s doing.

Robby worked for Basalt Rock Co. and later Kaiser Steel. “He was a hardworking guy,” who sometimes worked two jobs, but “any forward movement in that relationship was always her,” said Gwin.

“She was very entrepreneurial,” recalled Krueckemeier. “And very creative.”

In the months before its October 1969 opening, Hazelle and Robby transformed a “dirty old garage” behind their house into one of Napa’s most unique gift shops.

The Register ran a photo on Oct. 18, 1969, of Hazelle, wearing traditional Norwegian clothing and cap while straightening a little figure in her new gift shop.

Helgeland opened “with a wide variety of items, including 39 cent hand-carved wooden birds from Sweden to glassware and pewter in the $50 bracket,” said the photo caption. The shop’s name was likely inspired by the Helgeland area in northern Norway.

Hazelle curated her shop carefully, said Gwin.

“She had very good taste. Her shop was beautiful. She had an amazing collection of blue Delft plates,” a popular collector's item. She also sold hand dyed and embroidered wool sweaters. “They were pricey but beautiful.”

“People would come from all over the Bay Area to go to her store,” remembered Gwin. “She knew people everywhere.” Back then, the distinctive shop was easily visible from Highway 29.

The shop seemed to be a success. By its sixth anniversary, Hazelle moved Helgeland from 707 Ornduff St. to an ordinary commercial building at 2360 First St. It’s not clear why she relocated the shop, but it was not a good move.

In Krueckemeier’s opinion, “She ruined the magic formula.” Helgeland wasn’t the same after it left its elaborate cottage.

In the midst of all of this, either Hazelle or Robby filed for divorce in 1972. The house at 707 Ornduff St. was sold.

After hosting a “going out of business” sale, Helgeland closed in 1978.

Gwin recalled how Hazelle and Robby always had an active social life. After her divorce, Hazelle continued socializing and dated a number of Napans, including Krueckemeier’s father, for a short time. Napa was a small world back then, Gwin said. Everybody knew everybody.

But Hazelle also faced another challenge. According to Napa Register reports, she was arrested for “drunken driving” in 1973 and again in 1974.

Connie remembers that Hazelle’s drinking put a strain on the relationship between the mother and son. Once, in the 1960s, “She got arrested for being drunk or something and was put in the Napa jail," but somehow managed to "break out," said Connie. “They found her walking down the street.”

“Those years when she was an alcoholic were really rough,” said Gwin. "It was hard on the family and on Craig and I because we’d go and get her out of jail. Robby had left her. And that’s when she really started spiraling down. It was a bad time.”

Craig decided to put some space between him and his mother, and moved to San Francisco to attend San Francisco State. He studied American Literature. He was also a talented musician.

Hazelle faced another significant blow when her son Ken Robison died in 1985.

Around this same time, Hazelle met a man named Boyd Brock. In 1987, when Hazelle was 64 years old, they married. The two settled in LaPine, Ore. She quit drinking, “and her life changed,” said Gwin. “She was really, really happy living up in the country.”

They had been together for a decade when Hazelle died in 1997. She had breast cancer, said Gwin.

After Helgeland moved to First Street, a shop called Francies Fancies opened at 707 Ornduff St. Eventually the old Ornduff “garage” was painted a sober brown.

Today, it’s just an ordinary storage space. The fancy trim pieces, red hearts and any remaining touches from the land of the Vikings are long gone.

