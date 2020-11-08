'A Sentimental Journey': The music of a WWII Air Force band, rediscovered, remastered and released

After being found in an attic, music made 75 years ago by an Army Air Force band in the Philippine campaign in the Pacific during World War II is now destined for a larger audience.
These are the only musical recordings of a front-line band unit made during WWII, according to historian and history teacher Jason Burt, who has written articles on the subject that appear in History News Network and elsewhere.
Besides being an avid historian, Burt is also the grandson of Richard Burt, the Julliard-trained musician who was the lead trumpet player in the military band during the war.
“My grandpa was permitted to have these recordings by his commanding officer, and he brought them home,” Burt said.
After his grandparents passed away, Burt inherited all his grandfather’s military belongings. The family had assumed that the WWII band recordings had been lost, so finding them in the attic was thrilling for Burt and the rest of his family.
“It was beyond exciting. The first time I put the records on to see if they worked, it was like grandpa wasn’t gone and he was playing a private concert for me in my home,” Burt said. “It was amazing.”
Burt worked with Gavin Lurssen, a four-time Grammy award-winning sound engineer from Burbank to digitalize, clean up and master the works on the recordings into an album. In addition to the Big Band-era hit songs, the album includes a 28-minute narration by his grandfather about his time with the band during the war.
The album, titled “Sentimental Journey,” is being released for sale on Veterans Day.
Burt has been talking with the USO (United Service Organizations, Inc.) to partner with them on getting the word out about the album and donating a portion of the earnings from it to their organizations, as well as donating a portion to the World War II Foundation, which does “great work on preserving World War II stories.”
“The veterans of WWII are called the ‘greatest generation’ for a reason and we are losing hundreds of them daily,” Burt said. “This project is really an homage to their sacrifices and hopefully it shines the spotlight on them once more before all of us are without that member of our family that was a part of that sacrifice.”
Burt said that his uncle, Quentin Burt, the son of the original owner of the recordings and a long-time Napa resident, has helped him with the project, which has multiple goals.
“We are going to release a never-before-heard album that was made 75 years ago in the Pacific by regular WWII Army bandsmen – not Glen Miller,” Burt said. “We’re attempting to make these veterans platinum artists by selling a million albums.”
His uncle, Quentin Burt, downplayed his role in the project.
“I filled in some gaps for him, information and timelines but this was all Jason’s doing. I think my dad would have been thrilled that Jason took the time to do this,” Quentin Burt said.
Quentin Burt fondly remembers hearing his father’s war stories and the importance he put on music when he and his three brothers were growing up.
“Dad was a much sought after trumpet player,” Quentin Burt said. “Mostly classical and swing. Dad’s era was the swing era.”
His father, Richard Burt, at one time, played in the Des Moines Symphony Orchestra and later on supported his family as a music teacher in public schools in San Francisco and Sacramento.
“We went to the school where dad taught music. My brothers and I were all in the band,” Quentin Burt said. “My oldest brother went on to become a music teacher.”
His father’s passion for music influenced not only Quentin’s generation, it was also a driving force for the grandchildren. His wife, Janine Burt, principal of Bel Aire Park Magnet School in Napa, also shared some of her memories of her father-in-law.
“Grandpa (Burt) always told the children that music can make good things happen,” said Janine Burt.
“My husband is a singer. He and his brothers all sang together. Grandpa encouraged all the children in the family toward music,” Janine Burt said. “One of our daughters started on the violin when she was four.”
“We’ve all known about these musical recordings and heard Grandpa’s inspiring war stories,” she continued. “When we discovered that Jason had found them it was thrilling.”
“We’re so proud of Jason for bringing this music to people. He worked really hard on it and persevered with this project,” Janine Burt said. “It not only honors his grandfather, but it gives a voice to all the men and women in WWII.”
The couple’s daughter, Emily Burt, who lives in Napa and still plays violin, now manages the transfer department at Solano College. Her early introduction to the violin is reminiscent of her grandfather Burt, who began playing the trumpet at a tender age.
Their other daughter, Carly Burt, is a singer and guitar player who is now living with her music teacher uncle in Utah.
Growing up with uncles and cousins who were musically inclined, Jason Burt said he was the exception in the family. Instead of music he was interested in sports and took his grandfather’s musical talent for granted.
“I heard my grandpa play trumpet all the time as a kid and never thought anything of it,” Jason Burt said. “As far as I was concerned, that’s how everyone’s grandpa sounded on a trumpet.”
The indifference to his grandfather’s talent changed to deep appreciation when Jason was 20 years old and heard his trumpet solo in “Moonlight In Vermont” and “Trumpet Rhapsody” on the military recording for the first time when his grandfather put them on tape in the 80s and recorded his narration.
“It was like seeing my grandpa for the first time (when hearing it). I wish I’d appreciated it more when I was younger,” Burt said. “Maybe that is part of my relentless drive to make this project successful for him and the band.”
“The driving force behind this project, from a personal standpoint, has always been my way to contribute to my grandpa’s musical legacy,” Burt said. “He was a music teacher, performed with symphony orchestras, and graduated from Juilliard so music was a big deal in our family.”
“I was the jock in the family and was never forced to pick up an instrument or read music, so musically, I was never going to contribute anything. This was something I could do, as a historian,” Burt continued. “The project has also always been a way to thank those who served in WWII, as well as the military musicians who had the job of boosting morale for the service men and women.”
Jason Burt knew that there were other songs that existed on the recordings his grandfather owned besides the two he had listened to, but he had never heard them until March of this year.
Other songs recorded by the 746th include “Let’s Begin,” “Perdido,” “I’ll Remember April,” “If You Are But A Dream,” “Long Ago (And Far Away),” “East of the Moon (West of the Sun),” “Tea for Two,” and “Moonglow.” The music on the “Sentimental Journey” album is about 33 minutes. Some songs have vocals by a talented singer in the band.
As a historian Burt sees a connection between the songs on the album and service people’s attitude toward the war while they were so far away from home fighting for their country.
“I think the song choices are interesting ones,” Burt said. “Only one of them is a real toe tapper – Perdido.”
Burt explained that when you hear this album you are hearing his grandfather’s “raw talent and dedication to practicing” when he was 21 years old. In his narration on the last track of the album, Richard Burt speaks about practicing three and four hours a day in his downtime during the war while the other service members were sleeping or playing games.
Never wanting to bother anyone, Richard Burt would go outside of the camp into the jungle alone with his mute so no one would hear him practicing.
“This was dedication to his craft but not the smartest choice to make in the Pacific Theater,” Burt said.
One time while he was practicing in the jungle alone, he heard a noise from a bush.
“His heart almost jumped out of his chest,” Burt said. “He thought he was going to have to fight for his life.”
Instead of the noise coming from a Japanese enemy, a beautiful, tropical bird flew out of the bush and Richard breathed a sigh of relief.
A few highlights from Richard Burt’s wartime experiences
During one of their music shows a battle was going on behind them as they performed.
“One of the first nights the band played a show, there was a shallow ravine behind them and fighting going on just on the other side of it,” Burt said. “You could hear the gun fire and see the tracer ammunition as they played this show. Basically, it was a live performance on the front line.”
The band played for the “Angels of Bataan” after they were freed from their POW experience. This amazing group of women continued to act in their capacity as nurses after their ordeal.
Playing taps was always an important honor for Richard Burt.
One of his grandfather’s most memorable experiences was playing taps before being stationed in the Philippines for legendary WWII pilot William “Ed” Dyess while he was stationed at March Field.
Another time was when he played taps while stationed in Manilla at the Far East Air Force Headquarters.
“They found out that the war was over with Japan—VJ Day—and he was ordered to step outside their camp in what is now the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial,” Burt said. “With a total of 17,206 graves, it has the largest number of graves of any cemetery for U.S. personnel killed during WWII and holds war dead from the Philippines and other Allied nations.”
“He played taps for the last time, sounding the end of the war for all those who had given everything,” Burt continued. “What an honor. I love that story.”
His grandfather’s story on how he got into the military band is one of his family’s favorites. “I told the story when I gave his eulogy because it sums up the type of person he was, perfectly,” he said. “This is also on his narration for the album.”
“A call came to March field for a trumpet player with a sergeant rating. My grandfather was only a private,” Burt said. “All of the sergeants in his unit were married, so my grandfather marched into the commanding officer’s office and asked if he could take the place of the married man slated to go.”
“The commanding officer wrapped his hands over his mouth and choked up a little bit and said ‘yes,’ if that was his will, then it could be done.”
Jason Burt is planning to write a book based on his grandfather’s war experiences. As a child, he was spellbound with the stories his grandfather would tell all his children and grandchildren.
“I think I was groomed my whole life to be a history teacher. I’ve been fascinated by the major events that shaped the world, especially military events,” Burt said. “The most fascinating thing about them to me are the personal stories.”
To purchase the “Sentimental Journey” album or for more information go to https://746thfeaf.com/music.
