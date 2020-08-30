First Person: History lessons with Frances

Our community is blessed with many interesting people – many at an advanced age - with fascinating stories, special talents, wisdom and informed opinions.
I have been fortunate to get to know a few while volunteering with Molly’s Angels, having weekly phone chats with folks who don’t get out much. Examples are a 94-year-old with a beautiful voice and razor-sharp memory who sings a different song to me each week.
Another is a 90-year-old who grew up on a cotton farm in south Texas and keeps me laughing on every call, sometimes with stories of family vacations pulling a trailer across the country decades ago.
A particularly interesting history is that of my friend Frances Proctor. She was born in Yuma, Arizona in 1933, the middle child between two girls and two boys. Her maiden name was Thornton. In the depths of the Depression, the family had no income or prospects, so they hopped a boxcar, like many others, and rode the rails to California’s Central Valley.
Before eventually coming to Napa, the family resided at times in Humboldt County, Tulare County, Shasta County, Twentynine Palms, and Salinas, where matriarch Mildred worked in a produce shed, discreetly filling her pockets with food to keep her family fed. The family was abandoned by its father in 1940 when Mildred was pregnant with her youngest boy.
Mildred was a talented and skilled cook with a strong work ethic. She became a restaurateur, carrying the family through hard times, working at and running several restaurants around our valley, including The Rainbow, a combination gas station, restaurant, bar, bandstand and dance floor on Kelly Road. The place was popular with locals as well as sailors from Mare Island and airmen from Travis Air Force Base.
Frances and I started our phone chats a couple years ago and I soon learned she is a wealth of information on Napa lore, with her personal history enhanced by volunteering with the Napa Historical Society, Each conversation included bits of history that enlightened me as a relative newcomer, having moved here only in 2003.
Earlier this year, Frances made the difficult decision to move from Napa to Phoenix, Arizona. One of her daughters already lives there and another was about to move there in retirement. We agreed that my phone lessons needed to be enhanced by a couple drives around town before she moved so she could show me some of the places already described.
She also recommended two excellent books: “Napa – The Transformation of an American Town” by Lauren Coodley and Paula Amen Schmitt, and “Napa Valley Farming”, by Paula Amen Judah and Lauren Coodley. The latter book contains many great photos of prior decades, including two photos of Frances from 1951, one in a pose like a Betty Grable pinup. I found both books on Amazon at reasonable prices. There is also a Facebook page called “You grew up in Napa if…”
Her family’s first residence in our valley was a bit unusual: a former POW camp located on Silverado Trail near the current county corporation yard and firefighter training site in the shadow of Milliken Dam. The camp was briefly used for German POWs in 1945, and the prisoners sometimes worked in nearby agricultural fields until returning home after the war. Members of E Clampus Vitus – the “Clampers” placed a historical plaque there a few years back.
The family also lived for a time at Cuttings Wharf. Mildred had remarried and her new husband managed rental property there from an office aboard the SS Cabrillo. That big ship was brought up the Napa River from its former base in Southern California where it had been used as a ferry from the mainland to Catalina Island. Frances and her siblings played on the docked ship as well as the surrounding area. The ship was eventually dismantled for salvage and its hull gradually settled into the Napa River bottom. (The Napa Valley Register interviewed Frances in 2009 for a story on the ship, and postwar life in the area.)
Frances later met Donald Proctor, a Navy veteran and Napa resident since 1939, who squired her around the valley until proposing one night while parked under the eucalyptus trees on Stanly Lane. They wed in 1952 at the United Methodist Church and began their own family. The new family moved into a fairly new house in the Westwood neighborhood - three bedrooms and one bath renting for $45 a month. There was no freeway then or shopping center where the outlet mall is now, so it was easy to walk to downtown and its abundance of retail stores.
Five children followed, with moves to several other homes in town; and the kids graduated from Napa High School. Chic’s Burgers on Jefferson Street operated by Jim and Grace Jordan, and featuring 19 cent hamburgers, was the most popular lunch spot for the high school students. Add cheese to the burger and a side of fries and a drink and the total came to about 50 cents. The Hub bike shop is there now.
Agriculture was a driving force in the local economy. Prior to the dominance of grapes, it mostly involved prunes and other fruits, and a variety of vegetables. Frances and family members spent many days working the prune orchards during harvest times, and she recalls the pungent aromas emanating from the Sunsweet prune operation along the railroad tracks north of downtown. Neighborhoods such as Bel Air and Browns Valley formerly provided abundant crops, as did the current campus of Napa Valley College, where Napa State Hospital residents worked the fields and the dairy.
Soscol Avenue, its name changed from Hospital Road, was narrow. Other familiar road names also involved changes, such as Bell Road becoming Silverado Trail and Cemetery Road becoming Coombsville Road.
The primary car dealers were downtown. On one drive, she showed me where the Gasser dealership selling Dodge and Plymouth was located on Randolph Street at Third. That site is now shared by Billco’s and a parking lot. Other dealerships representing Pontiac, Ford, Chrysler, Oldsmobile, Nash, Cadillac and Hudson were sprinkled around downtown, as there was no auto row.
She pointed out the beautiful big vegetable garden in the front yard of the residence on the north side of Third Street, just east of Soscol and the railroad tracks. It was a reminder of many similar home gardens of the past in the yards of the homes in the neighborhood known as Little Italy.
Frances and her siblings followed their mother’s footsteps in the restaurant business, cooking, serving and managing. She pointed out to me the location of “The Wright Spot” drive-in on Soscol, in front of the current mobile home park next to Vasser Chevrolet. She also pointed out a corner of Soscol and Third, where the restaurant owner eventually closed down after drunken drivers repeatedly missed a turn and crashed into his building. The building at the current location of Sweeney’s Sporting Goods on Imola housed a restaurant she helped run years ago.
Frances and I still chat on the phone, and my lessons continue. Something I have learned is that the senior you pass and nod to in the aisle of the grocery or the pharmacy could have their own fascinating stories, which could enrich your own life. If you want to hear some, I recommend connecting with Molly’s Angels at mollysangels.com or 707-224-8885. If you really want to jump in, there are volunteers – one might call them super angels, the ones with the biggest wings - who use their own cars to provide free rides to seniors to medical appointments, mostly in Napa but sometimes as far away as San Francisco.
Seniors are valuable and have much to share. We simply need to pay attention.
Watch now: What you should know as retirement approaches
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!