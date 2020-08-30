First Person: History lessons with Frances

She pointed out the beautiful big vegetable garden in the front yard of the residence on the north side of Third Street, just east of Soscol and the railroad tracks. It was a reminder of many similar home gardens of the past in the yards of the homes in the neighborhood known as Little Italy.

Frances and her siblings followed their mother’s footsteps in the restaurant business, cooking, serving and managing. She pointed out to me the location of “The Wright Spot” drive-in on Soscol, in front of the current mobile home park next to Vasser Chevrolet. She also pointed out a corner of Soscol and Third, where the restaurant owner eventually closed down after drunken drivers repeatedly missed a turn and crashed into his building. The building at the current location of Sweeney’s Sporting Goods on Imola housed a restaurant she helped run years ago.