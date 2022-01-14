 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Valley newspaper worker photos needed

Napa History

First and Coombs streets in downtown Napa were unpaved in 1906 when this photo was taken in front of the old Napa Register building. The Register stayed at this location until 1966 when it moved to a new building occupying the block at Second and Wilson streets. The landmark building at First and Coombs has since been home to offices, stores and restaurants. 

 Napa County Historical Society photo

Do you have photos of Napa County newspaper workers/employees on the job?

The Napa County Historical Society would like to borrow photos that show anyone working inside any Napa County newspaper or for any Napa County newspaper for an upcoming exhibit called “News: The Story of Our Lives.”

This could include photos of delivery people delivering papers, press operators at work, journalists in a newsroom, office staff, etc.

Contact: Sheli Smith or Kelly O'Connor at info@napahistory.org.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

