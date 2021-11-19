Napa Valley's Living Landscape: The History of Lake Berryessa

The story of the $47 million dam in the Vaca Mountains called Monticello, built in 1957 forming Lake Berryessa, begins in a similar fashion to many California towns and man-made features.

Native Americans were first to live on the lands that became Lake Berryessa, where they did so for thousands of years before the arrival of Spanish and Mexican explorers, then, ranchers and gold seekers, along with settlers.

Stephen Powers who was an amateur ethnographer wrote in the Overland Monthly magazine in 1870 that the Patwin Indians, who were a subgroup of the Wintun People, resided in what is now Napa County and Lake Berryessa environs, and that the name Patwin means "person" or "the people."

Documentation by archaeologist Robert F. Heizer (1915-1979) tells us that from around 4,500 B.C. the Napa County area was home to the Wappo Indians, whose people consisted of three divisions: the northern or Mishewal, the central or Mitustil, and the southern Wappo, or Miyahk'mah.

The Wappo's neighbors to the west and northwest were the Pomo Indians, the Coast Miwok inhabited the southwest, the Lake Miwok were located to the north. The Wappo neighbors to the east, in Berryessa Valley, were the Patwin, and the Wintun were located in the southeast.

According to the Journal of California and Great Basin Anthropology's document titled "Archaeological Investigations at Lake Berryessa, California: Berryessa II," most of Lake Berryessa's shoreline has been studied or surveyed, and documentation has been made on the artifacts found, with many more studies needed.

Archaeologists on the team agree that the findings, late prehistorical in age, display a complex lifestyle with camps, major camps, and villages which are thought to be hierarchical in nature.

Many artifacts were scattered; some appeared in more concentrated units. Included in their findings, many obsidian flakes were noted around Berryessa's northern sector, as were manos (ground stone tools), mortars, pestles, pounding tools called hammers, scraping and cutting tools, grooved basalt pebbles, which may have been used as weights for fishing nets and projectile points.

Metates, or mealing stones used for grinding seeds, were documented as well but left to their "homes" that are now deep underwater. When a cache of artifacts was located during archaeological surveys of the area, they were flagged with locations recorded.

Those artifacts are housed at the Department of Anthropology, UC Davis (accession number 223). The archaeological paper by D.L. True, et al. titled "Milling Stone Cultures in Northern California: Berryessa I" discusses archaeological work that has been conducted in the Napa County region.

A comparison was made with work conducted in Southern California known as the Milling Stone Horizon, which is a study of Native cultures who incorporated seeds into their diet and ground them with milling stones.

In that study there is a hypothesis that this milling practice was far more widespread, reaching up into the Napa County region as evidenced by the prolific milling stones found here and around what is now Lake Berryessa.

Milling stones have, historically, been extremely difficult to detect. When today's campgrounds and other recreational sites are constructed there are always archaeological surveys made over the parcels.

You could say that creeks and other waterways were as popular prehistorically as they are today. What's not to like? Good fishing, the beauty and utility of nature and more, were appreciated then, as now.

Information from the Napa County Historical Society's webpage titled, "History of Berryessa Valley" by former Park's Ranger Paul C. Donovan's album compiled in 1955 tells us that what is now Lake Berryessa's moniker, "Berryessa" is derived from recipients of the 36,000 area acre land grant of the 1843 Mexican government.

Brothers Sisto Berryessa and Jose Jesus constructed a large adobe hacienda where they raised cattle and horses nearby. Over time they found it necessary to sell of acreage to Americanos to pay off their rising debts, including those incurred from gambling.

Sisto lived the rest of his life in a rustic cabin on the land now known as Spanish Flat, on Loop Road. Donovan continues to explain that early proposals for a dam across Putah Creek to create a reservoir for Lake Berryessa was brought up in 1906 and that it took until the 1940s for the project to commence with the Bureau of Reclamation setting forth a $47 million appropriation to start construction on Monticello Dam.

The land to be covered in reservoir waters was home to the town of Monticello and was rich with fruitful farmlands. Ranch homes that were held by families for generations were to be cleared. They would be stripped of verdant trees, the landscape of hills, farms, homes, and bridges, then flattened by giant Caterpillars to create Napa County's largest lake.

Numerous essays written about the making of the Lake Berryessa tell of famed American documentary photographer and photojournalist Dorothea Lange's photographs of the lands where the town of Monticello used to be.

Lange's book, "Death of a Valley" documents the demise of the town of Monticello in a way that only Lange can. Lange is renowned for her iconic 1936 photograph from the Depression-era of Florence Owens Thompson, titled "Migrant Worker."

Her photo essay of Lake Berryessa's dam, the Monticello, is no less poignant in "Death of a Valley." Lange was slated to sell photos of the destruction of the town of Monticello to Life magazine in 1956, but they chose to run a piece on flooding in Texas instead.

Her photos portray the town of Monticello's slow demise, with packing up of homes, wood torn from rafters for scrap, families moving from their pioneer roots, and the relocation of the Monticello cemetery. They give one pause to reflect upon occurrences here in the not-too-distant past with the displacement of Indigenous peoples after the land grants were patented, then, when Monticello's pioneer relatives moved in. Cruel payback to say the least.

Some of Dorthea Lange's original photographs of the Monticello Dam project reside in the Oakland Museum of California. San Francisco's Museum of Modern Art held a showing of Dorthea Lange's work on "Death of a Valley" as well, and you may view 51 of her photos that portray the tearing down of the town of Monticello online via Google.

Today Lake Berryessa is a thriving recreational spot with outlets for fishing, hiking, boating, bird watching, and lots of watchable wildlife such as black-tailed deer, gray squirrels, raccoons, gray fox, striped skunks, river otters, mountain lions, and more.

Snakes of Berryessa include aquatic garter snakes, California kingsnake, gopher snake, ringnecks, western yellow-bellied racers, a variety of garter snakes, and western rattlesnakes, to name but some of the many snake species.

Avian species include golden eagles, western grebes, great blue herons, osprey, turkey vultures, Canada geese, and more. Fishing aficionados at Lake Berryessa enjoy year-round fishing and come for the largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, rainbow, and brown trout along with brook trout.

The narrative that tells of the making of a place is always far more detailed than what one first imagines, as the history of Lake Berryessa attests.