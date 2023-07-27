A buyer last year stepped forward to secure the Yountville Sun’s future. Now, an archiving project is preserving the newspaper’s past — and opening it up on the internet.

The town of Yountville recently announced the completion of a project to digitally scan every issue of the Sun, from its May 14, 1998 debut through 2022. Internet users can now visit a page on the town website to view the paper page by page — and to type in keywords to search for a story.

The digitizing of the Sun is a milestone in Yountville’s efforts to preserve local documents and heritage, town officials said in announcing the newspaper project’s completion last week.

“This initiative will forever transform the way the community engages with its rich history,” Hilary Gaede, Yountville’s deputy town clerk, said in a statement. “As a part of an ongoing effort to digitalize historic Town documents, Yountville Sun editions have been digitally preserved ensuring that the invaluable stories, milestones, and cherished memories of the community are accessible for generations to come.”

The archives cover nearly the entire history of the Sun during its ownership by Sharon Stensaas, who co-founded the weekly with her late husband Oscar Rhodes and ran it as editor and publisher before selling the paper to Highway 29 Publishing last November. (A message left with Stensaas, who retired after the sale of the Sun, was not immediately returned.)

The preservation effort did not involve current Sun staff but rather a company that already was working with Yountville to convert town documents into digital form, Gaede said in a Tuesday interview.

ECS Imaging Inc. of Riverside received back issues of the Sun that Michelle Dahme, a former Yountville town clerk, had stored in half a dozen “banker’s boxes” of heavy cardboard, according to Gaede. A scanner captured images of printed pages, and optical character recognition software converted printed words into electronic text that can be searched on a computer or smartphone.

Scanning and conversion took six months and was completed in June, according to Gaede. Yountville’s web page hosting the Sun archive went live July 20.

Editions of the Sun appear on-screen as pairs of pages, corresponding to each sheet of paper in a physical issue. Users can zoom into and out of pages, search for issues by date, and type in keywords to find text passages.

The town staff plans to add newer issues of the Sun to the virtual archive about twice a year, Gaede said.

Kim Beltran, who became the Yountville Sun’s editor after Highway 29’s purchase, said Tuesday she has not yet had time to extensively search the newspaper’s digital collection but already appreciated having a window to Yountville’s past so readily reachable.

“It’s kind of neat to go back and look at old stories, and (see) the history of the town and how much things have changed,” she said.

One of the first details to catch her attention, Beltran said, was the mission statement the Sun’s founders included in the paper’s inaugural issue 25 years ago. On the second page was a three-paragraph promise to Yountville to “accurately reflect its character, contents, changes, successes and failures; provide a place to express and examine different viewpoints; and invite visitors to partake of Yountville’s unique opportunities."

“I invite you to read the Sun’s mission statement,” wrote Stensaas. “It appears on this page. Hold us to it. Make this forum and this newspaper yours.”

The Yountville Sun digital archive is available at https://bit.ly/43DuKuA.

