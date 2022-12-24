Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: A Christmas miracle in 1926

Merry Christmas! The Yuletide editions of the local newspapers from the early 1900s offered their readers seasonal and sometimes heartwarming stories. These accounts provided the details about the rescue of an infant, assistance for those in need and the modernization of the Christmas tree as well as a very special star.

The story of the newborn baby could have easily turned tragic if it had not been for the quick response of a Napa family. During the early hours of Dec. 29, 1926 an abandoned infant was found on the doorstep of the Mantaphunis family home once located at the corner of Coombs and Pearl streets in Napa.

The Wednesday evening edition of the Napa Daily Register reported the baby girl “was nearly dead of cold and exposure when discovered” on that particular and “an unusually cold” morning as Harry Mantaphunis was leaving for work around 8 a.m.

The Register continued, “The sweet and beautiful three-day old infant, abandoned by heartless parents” was found laying in a wooden grocery box. The newborn was dressed in a dirty and ripped baby dress and wrapped up in a woman’s old and faded sweater... then bundled in a man’s shabby black overcoat.”

As for how long the infant had endured those harsh conditions, the Register reported Mrs. Mantaphunis’s father, John Delucca, who also resided at the Coombs and Pearl streets home, provided a possible answer to that question. Delucca stated hearing the abandoned newborn crying around 2 a.m. However, he disregarded those pleas as being either the meows of a kitten or the cries of the neighbors’ baby.

Upon discovering the nearly lifeless and barely breathing little one hours later, the Mantaphunis quickly brought her into their home. The Register reported “There, Mrs. Mantaphunis warmed it by the first and then snuggled it away in a comfortable bed, so that soon it was sleeping soundly and rapidly recovering from the effects of its hard night out.”

The newspaper added, “Luckily, it fell into such good hands for had it not received proper attention instantly it might have died.”

According to a local physician, Dr. Murray, who had examined the baby, her birth had been attended to by either a doctor or an experienced midwife. The article also mentioned the baby girl was “of dark complexion and believed to be of either Italian or Spanish parentage.”

In addition to the infant’s possible lineage, swaddling and bedding, there was another clue left behind by the responsible party. The Register wrote, “Footprints of both a man and woman were found on the Mantaphunis (frost covered) lawn...” The authorities were hopeful these clues would lead them to those who had deserted the child.

As those officers continued their investigation, another local official was focused on the infant’s welfare. The Register wrote, “Mrs. Maude Chaffee, the Assistant Probation Officer, will take charge of the infant, which most of all right now needs a mother who can nurse it.”

The next day a Register headline announced, “New-Born Babe Enjoys Every Possible Care.” The brief update quoted Chaffee regarding the circumstance and future of the little girl. She said, “Mrs. Mantaphunis has been so kind and has taken such wonderful care of the little one that I have persuaded her to keep it until such time as I can find a permanent home for it. In this way every comfort and care will be given the foundling and I will have in the meantime ample opportunity of doing the best possible for it.”

The Dec. 30, 1926 article also reported these was no trace of those who had abandoned the baby girl. As those clues ran out so did the newspaper reports. Although occasionally a few lines were written stating the infant was healthy, fully recovered from her ordeal and eventually placed in a loving and permanent home.

A number of years later, Chaffee was mentioned in another Christmas time article about local residents in need. The December 1932 Napa Journal article reported on the efforts to help less fortunate local families and individuals. The Journal stated Chaffee, in partnership with the Salvation Army, had compiled a list of over 100 Napa families and even more individuals in need.

The article also reported the details of the community’s efforts to provide assistance. For example, the Boy Scouts of Napa collected and donated more than 2,000 cans of canned foods. Shearer Elementary School students gathered and contributed over 500 canned goods.

During December 1932 the Salvation Army distributed more than 750 meals locally. The Journal added, “During a month, (Salvation Army) handles 600 gallons of milk and 300 loaves of bread.” They also gave away 130 bedrolls to Napa’s homeless.

The Journal emphasized, in response to this call to action, almost every local organization answered whole-heartedly. The newspaper added, “Many of these clubs have given up the elaborate parties usually staged during the Yule season in order to be able to afford more for the needy.”

The Journal also noted while these groups’ efforts and donations provided Christmas cheer to the recipients’ holidays, “the (organizations) members seem to be more cheered themselves for the gracious giving.”

That December 90 years ago was a cold and wet season with over 2-inches of snow blanketing Mt. St. Helena. Despite that chill and rain, many locals braved those conditions to enjoy outdoor lighting displays.

The Christmas Eve Register edition highlighted one particular display. “Of the numerous outdoor living Christmas trees illuminated for the Christmas season, the one at the E. W. Doughty ranch at the Trancas, is receiving widespread comment for its beauty.”

Doughty had festooned his 40-foot cedar tree with 400 multi-colored electric globes. The tree was located in the middle of a circular drive. Doughty allowed motorists to drive around the circle to provide them with a 360-degree view of his glowing tree. (As a side note, the Doughty estate is still located along the eastern bank of the Napa River and south side of Trancas Street.)

While the Doughty tree was not topped with a star, another Christmas Eve 1932 news brief shared the details about one very special star. According to the Register, Vivian Ferrogiara, a clerk at the local highway patrol office, was given a thoughtful., generous and brilliant Christmas gift from the squad. Her “gold star as an honorary officer mysteriously vanished several days ago. It was returned to her today with a sparkling diamond inset in the sun in the California seal on the badge.”

Thank you for the wonderful gift of your readership and support of Memory Lane. I am looking forward to sharing more of Napa County’s story with you in 2023. Wishing you the happiest of holidays and New Year!