Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: A downtown Napa history hunt

There are times when history can be a mystery in the most frustrating ways. It can keep key pieces of its information quite the secret even for the most expert of researchers. However, other history mysteries are far from elusive and actually can be quite fun to unravel, such as the following pieces and pictures from Napa’s past.

One could say the adage, “the tie that binds,” applies to the following subjects as their histories are intertwined through a person, event, or both. Beginning with the two most well-known of this category, the Napa County Courthouse and Napa Valley Opera House, they are historically wed together by both people and events. Actually, the word "tragedy" best describes their connection.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The design team for this pair of historically significant buildings was the same, sibling architects Samuel and Joseph Newsom from San Francisco, as well as Ira Gilchrist of Napa. The latter was a local architect and owner-operator of the Third Street planing mill.

This trio originally designed the existing courthouse with an onion dome-topped bell tower rising above its Brown Street entrance. This curious and unexpected architectural detail was quite the topic of conversation throughout the county. As a side note, the dome and tower were removed from the 1878 building due to damaged caused by the 1906 San Francisco earthquake.