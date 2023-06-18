A recent historical research project required a search through some 1930s St. Helena Star newspapers. A few of those editions offered historical accounts appropriate for today — Father’s Day. Two of these articles are more of a stereotype for men in general — the love of football. However, the third story recounted a sentimental quest illustrating one father’s love for his son.

Beginning with the latter, the front page article printed in the January 7, 1938 Star reported the details of this heart-warming account. Its headline gave away the happy ending to this story. “Father Finds Son For Whom He Had Searched for 23 Years.” According to the Star, George Braeske, who resided in the Howell mountain area near St. Helena, “searched for his son, Oliver, who had gone with his mother when the couple were divorced.”

After the ex-wife moved away, she placed the young boy in the care of her parents. The article continued, “As years went by the mother (ex-wife) remarried and the son obtained the name of Meves (his stepfather’s surname.)” However, according to the newspaper, later on the son “regained the name by which he was christened (Braeske.)”

But his biological father, George Braeske, unaware of the restoration of the son’s last name to Braeske, continued to search for an Oliver Meves. George eventually found his way to the grandparents’ home only to discover the grandmother had passed away as well as the ex-wife and Oliver had moved away. George inquired to their whereabouts with the grandparents’ neighbors. Sadly, they had no helpful information to offer George.

The Star continued, “Disappointed but not discouraged, he kept up the search, until the Christmas season of 1937, when he decided that he had done all in his power to find his son and it was useless to look any further.”

For the holiday, he spent Christmas with a friend living in the Stockton area. On his way home to Napa County, George stopped at Oakdale to visit with a Mr. Henderson. As these two men were talking, Henderson remarked a nearby ranch was owned by someone named Braeske.

The Star then quoted George’s reply, “‘I would like to see these people who have a name like mine as it is a rather queer one and few people are known to bear it; perhaps they may be some distant relatives.’”

The newspaper added, George said this “not thinking in the least that it might be his son, for he still thought the latter was going by the name of Meves.”

George drove the short distance to that ranch with no expectations. However, when the property owner opened the door to his home, both of their lives changed forever. At long last George and Oliver were reunited! The Star continued, “The little ranch house with all of its comforts was full of happiness as a father, ... and son and (Oliver’s) wife sat before a cheerful blaze and told what had gone on in each of their respective lives for all those years.”

During that long conversation they discovered their reunion could have potentially happened two years earlier. At that time, both father and son had been working and living in San Francisco just two blocks from one another.

The Star concluded its coverage of the Braeskes’ reunion on sentimental note. “Tears of happiness replaced those of sorrow which Mr. Braeske had shed as he fruitlessly looked for the son who held such a dear spot in his heart.” It added, “Mr. Braeske has returned to his home on Howell mountain, happy in the thought that he has at last found his loved one.”

Several years prior to the reunion of George and Oliver Braeske the Star printed stories about the gridiron, both local and regional teams and games. In August 1931 a brief article stated the St. Helena High School football team was to hold its first practice for the season. The coach, Loren A. Critser, announced all team members were to show up at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24 to receive their football gear and the practice would follow.

The Star added, “Mr. Critser is planning to whip the football team into shape as early in the season as possible, and with the material available will no doubt turn out a team which will be a credit to the local school.”

A few months later, November 1931, the Star reported, “King Football reigned supreme at the meeting of the 20-30 Club, which took the form of a football rally and which was also attended by the St. Helena Rotary Club.” This event was in advance of the “Big Game” between UC Berkeley and Stanford.

The president of the St. Helena 20-30 Club was none other than Critser. As the Master of Ceremonies for the evening he called upon both the Cal and Stanford alumnus asking each one of their opinion regarding the outcome of the upcoming “Big Game.” The Star quickly pointed out that even though the “Stanfordites” were fewer in number their enthusiasm was far greater than that of the Cal alumni.

Relating to the previous gridiron story, the evening’s festivities also included a report by Eddie Zumwalt, the captain of the St. Helena High School football team. The Star continued, he said “although his team has not had a successful season so far as scores are concerned, the boys have put up their best fight and gave every opponent everything they had.” In recognition of their whole-hearted efforts, Zumwalt and his fellow teammates were given a rousing round of applause by the membership.

Happy Father’s Day!