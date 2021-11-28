Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Acts of Kindness in Napa County

Philanthropy and other acts of kindness have been a long-standing tradition throughout Napa County. These actions were especially the case during an unusual time in local, and national, history when two unprecedented periods - Prohibition and the Great Depression — coincided during the early 20th century. This “double-edged” societal phenomenon caused profound, if not devastating, personal hardships. In response, the local community generously assisted their neighbors in need.

By mid-Nov. 1931, the local press reported the details of a variety of philanthropic endeavors set in place to help those facing difficulties. By then, the local municipal governments had officially established relief funds for their unemployed residents.

In Napa, Council member Oliver Hoffman had won approval for his plan to provide not only financial aid and food supplies but also jobs for those in need. Although Hoffman was the program’s visionary, it was managed by the Citizens’ Committee chaired by Bert J. Gans. Subsequent pages of the local newspapers featured updates regarding this program.

According to one of those updates, Napa had spent about $100 of the relief fund to help 20 local unemployed men secure some sort of work. This announcement was given during a city council meeting where the question arose about insurance.

Gans inquired as to whether or not a private citizen who had hired one of the program’s job-seeker would be covered by the city’s injured workers’ compensation insurance. The City Attorney, Roy E. Lochman, quickly replied the private citizen was solely responsible for whatever incident may occur within their own property. Lochman added those job-seekers hired by Napa City would, however, be covered by the entity’s insurance.

The local media provided updates regarding the growth of the relief fund as well as lists of monetary donations to the fund. Some of those donations were quite generous for that era, $100 dollars or more. In a relatively short period of time, less than a month, the fund’s coffers had accumulated nearly $2,000.

Two special fund-raisers sponsored by a pair of local movie houses helped to generate that rapid financial rise. The locally-owned State Theatre was the first of the pair to host a benefit show for the fund. According to The Napa Journal, to attend the midnight showing of the motion picture “A Tailor Made Man,” starring William Haines, required only a donation of 25 cents. The article also included an informative direct quote regarding the event by the theatre owner, J.H. Tocchini.

He said, “Absolutely every cent of the cash taken in at this extra performance will be turned over to the City Council. I am donating the use of the theatre, while my projectionists and employees are offering their services (for free).”

While both of the local newspapers heralded the State Theatre benefit a success, neither publication provided details about its attendance numbers or resulting proceeds.

The second Napa movie house to produce a special fund-raising event was the Fox Theater once located on First Street. This local theatre was part of a large entertainment venue company, Fox West Coast Theatres. As for its event, it was billed as the “Midnite Frolic” that included the motion picture “Heartbreak,” a dramatic romance starring Madge Evans and Charles Farrell, plus a cartoon, live stage music, and five vaudeville acts featuring local talent.

The Napa Register also noted all those associated with the theatre and its benefit event were donating their time and talent for the cause. An extra special feature of the fund-raiser was a drawing for “a beautiful $24.50 Beautyrest mattress,” donated by Lisher and Ratto, a Napa furniture store on Main Street.

In its advance coverage of this special event, the Journal added, “Napa’s Fox Theater takes its place with theatres in every city of the United States who are working in conjunction with President Hoover’s plan for the aid of the unemployed.”

The Fox program also received the full endorsement of Napa’s mayor, W.F. Alexander, as well as the entire council. To further encourage as many Napans to attend the benefit, the Mayor’s letter of support was printed on the front page of the local newspapers. As with the State Theatre benefit, the Fox event was deemed a great success by the press, yet no specific details were reported by either the Register or Journal.

As the media updates regarding the Napa relief fund continued, two brief articles stood out. The first brief, appearing in the Journal, reported Gans was grateful for the outpouring of community support and donations to the campaign. However, he added, although “greatly gratified at the response thus far, the drive is yet in its infancy and (I am) hopeful that Napa residents would continue to aid generously in the big task.”

The second update ran in the Register stating all the relief funds collected by late Nov. 1931 had been presented to and accepted by the City Council. Accompanying that report were details about the work of other Citizens’ Committee members, in particular, Dr. Ethel Priest and Napa Fire Chief Charles Otterson.

Priest and 10 other local women “undertook the task of visiting each home reported in need of welfare assistance.” The Register continued, “Chief Otterson is likewise engaged in a similar investigation” vetting those seeking jobs through the city program. The Register also noted a special storeroom had been established to house the food, clothing, and other items needed by the program’s recipients.

The Napa Red Cross chapter, headed by Chairman Ray Long, also campaigned to increase its funds as well as its ranks. Frequently, the local press ran long lists of the names of Red Cross financial contributors and new members. Ultimately, those cash donations benefited local residents in need.

As all of these efforts were underway, another local chapter of a national organization had lofty goals. The Register wrote, “Officers at Napa Lodge No. 161, Fraternal Order of Eagles, today received an announcement from the Grand Aerie that the Blaine-Ludlow bill, sponsored by their organization for the purpose of enacting federal legislation to stabilize employment, is scheduled to be voted on by Congress at the session opening on December 7th.” This bill’s primary focus was to establish a federal commission to ultimately resolve and stabilize this country’s employment issues.

These various efforts did help to ease the burdens of local residents in need. They also demonstrate philanthropy has always been an integral part, and heart, of Napa Valley life and living.