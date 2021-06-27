Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: By the river's edge

Wulff successfully fulfilled that need as he became one of their primary shippers. In addition to recognizing commodity trends, Wulff also recognized the mode of water transportation was soon to change from sails to steam-powered engines. As a result, Wulff quickly divested himself of his sailing crafts in favor of steamships.

Just down the street is Captain George Grafton Pinkham’s residence. Built in 1880, also in the Italianate architectural style, it is located at 529 Brown Street. Pinkham, although he endured his share of setbacks, was quite successful. In 1891 he commissioned the building of the 178-ton Napa City vessel. Providing a much-needed passenger — freight service between Napa and San Francisco — the Napa City netted several hundred dollars in profit during its first month of operation for Pinkham.

A fourth captain’s house was originally located on Brown Street behind the Manasse mansion. However in 1883 German-born Captain Harry H. (originally Franz H.) Hammerich purchased and then moved the Gothic Revival style house to 482 Cross St. to be the home for himself and his six children.