Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Celebrating the Fourth in early Napa

In honor of the upcoming 246th birthday of the United States of America, this column will offer a look back at past local Independence Day celebrations. These accounts were drawn from former Napa newspapers.

The July 6, 1861 Napa County Reporter was packed with details about the local Fourth of July festivities. First, the newspaper announced it had its own reason to celebrate, as it had attained a milestone: “The present number (newspaper issue) completes the Fifth Volume of the Reporter. The first number was issued on the 4th day of July 1856. ... Napa was then a mere hamlet, and the Reporter was of a size to correspond with the place.”

Following an overview of its growth and success and appreciation of the readers’ support, the Reporter wrote: “... It is our wish to render the Reporter a medium for the discussion of principles rather than the organ of any party.”

Sharing the page with that announcement was coverage of the local 1861 Independence Day festivities. Those holiday observances may have been more poignant for many Americans, as the Civil War had begun less than three months earlier.

The Reporter noted the activities were “in good old fashion style” and “no collision or accident marred the day’s festivities.” The newspaper added that the city was festooned with “at least one hundred American flags floating in different parts of town.” It also said the parade, which began at 10 a.m., drew a larger-than-expected crowd.

The first of two key parade entries was the volunteer firefighters, the Pioneer Hose Company. They were in full-dress uniform and “made a splendid appearance. Their Engine was in beautiful order, its polished portions glittering like burnished silver,” The Reporter noted. “It was decorated with the National colors, and with festoons and wreaths of flowers.”

The second 1861 parade entry was an “immense car, decked all over in Red, White and Blue, which conveyed thirty-four beautiful young girls clad in white, representing the States of the Union, with the ‘Goddess of Liberty’ at the head, attracted all eyes and all hearts. Each of the young Misses carried National colors, and the presiding ‘Goddess’ bore as her emblem the ‘Cap of Liberty,’” wrote the Reporter.

The parade ended at the flag staff on Main Street where speeches were delivered as the flag was raised and a cannon was fired to conclude the official celebration.

The fun continued with an unofficial procession of the Chicken Rangers, who brought “excited screams of laughter wherever they went. Their dress and equipment surpass all description.”

The Reporter added the 30 to 40 men astride horses were dressed as women “and Lord knows what else.” The Rangers’ captain wore a 3-foot-wide hat, a mask, a foot-long beard and a coat covered with “tea-saucer” size tin buttons.

In the middle of this trick-riding and comical group “was the ‘ensign’ (who) bore aloft a pole the colors of the company — a dilapidated crinoline (petticoat) labelled ‘flag of all nations.’” The newspaper noted the antics of the “Chicken Rangers” were thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Fifty years later, in 1911, the local Independence Day festivities lasted all day long. However, before the July 4, 1911 holiday arrived, locals were preparing for the all-American celebration. “A Decorated Window — H. Falk has an attractive representative of the Goddess of Liberty in a show window of his store on Brown Street,” said the July 1 Napa Daily Journal.

The 1911 holiday festivities began in the morning with a parade that featured marching bands, local politicians, police and firefighters, 10 floats and even more decorated cars and bicycles. One of the most popular entries was the “float containing (the) Goddess of Liberty, Miss Bernice Sampson, and Maids of Honor, Miss Edna Ritchie and Miss Margaret Brew,” according to the Journal.

The parade was followed by an afternoon of events at the Napa Pavilion (now a portion of the Napa Valley Expo grounds). The program started with patriotic music and speeches, including the reading of the Declaration of Independence. Youth-oriented activities followed, including races and games as well as dances and flag drills performed by 32 Napa-area girls.

The evening festivities began with “a spectacular display of fireworks,” the article reported. The 1911 Independence Day celebration grand finale was a dance held at the Pavilion. The 275 couples in attendance were serenaded by live band music and treated to a special Fourth of July-themed buffet.

Whether you are celebrating quietly at home or with the enthusiastic local citizenry in public, I wish a happy 246th birthday to America and a festive Fourth of July to one and all!