Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Chinese New Years celebrations from Napa's past

Today marks the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit and its celebration. In the past, Napa County residents only had to travel a short distance to the local Chinatowns to witness the exuberance of traditional Chinese New Year celebrations.
The various Napa County newspapers of the 1800s provide a sampling of the local opinions regarding the Chinese New Year festivities and details of these events. These accounts also offer a glimpse into a lifestyle and community unknown by most contemporary Napa County residents.
For example, in early 1872 the Napa County Reporter wrote of their reaction to how the local Chinese rang in the Lunar New Year of the Monkey. The article said, “Chinese New Year.- This anniversary occurred on Wednesday, and was celebrated in the usual noisy manner. If we are rightly informed, a wholesome fear of the devil is what prompts the Chinese to burn such prodigious quantities of fire-crackers on this occasion. It is supposed that his sulphurous majesty is disgusted with the smell of brimstone, and hence, on the principle of homeopathy that like cures like, they begin the year with a devil-frightening fumigation. The noise on Wednesday was appalling.”
In 1883 the Napa Register report on the local Chinese celebrating the Lunar New Year of the Snake provided an outline of the traditions accompanying the holiday. “At the festival of the New Year his head is shaven anew, his debts are all paid up, and he dons his best attire and feasts...”
It continued, “At midnight Tuesday the celebration began and lasted three days from that time, accompanied with the sounds of bombs, firecrackers and Chinese musical instruments. Last night Chinatown was quiet,...that locality having their houses illuminated, and enjoying the dainties particular to their race, while they cracked the exhilarating joke and shuffled the entertaining domino.”
Several years later, the Register wrote a lengthy page one account of the local observances of the Year of the Ox in 1889. “A visit to Chinatown is, at this season of the year, full of interest to any one. The Chinese New Year began last Tuesday night and will close next Monday. All the principal stores are decorated with Chinese lilies, paper flowers, lanterns and various ornaments made of brightly colored paper, bearing Chinese characters. During both day and night, for the Chinese sleeps but very little during New Year’s week, immense lots of fire-crackers are exploded...The main street is about 15 feet wide at its opening on First Street, but narrows gradually, until, when near the river, there is hardly room for two persons to walk abreast.”
The Register continued, “The Chinese restaurant is a place of interest. The patrons are called to their meal, cooked in two large kettles over a brick furnace, by banging together of an immense pair of cymbals. A large table and a small table occupy the dining room and the patrons of the restaurant sit on stools and boxes. Adjoining the restaurant is a gambling house. A narrow flight of stairs leads to a private Joss-house above the gambling den.”
The article continued with a description of the official religious temple of Napa’s Chinatown. It said, “Further on is the public Joss-house, nicely fitted up and with the front open. Before the image of the Joss are offerings of rice, meats, oranges, candy, cocoanuts and various Chinese delicacies. Rugs are on the floor and the walls are papered. It is by far the best building in Chinatown.”
As for the children, they had their source of holiday amusement, too. The 1889 Register reported, “The place most patronized by the small boy is a little house near the First Street entrance, about six feet square and seven feet high.”
An elderly Chinese man was “always ready, when the boy puts up a nickel, to shake the dice for peanuts. The same little old Chinaman has become by long practice marvelously quick in addition and can add up the spots on the dice almost before his white patron can see them.”
The article ended with a bit of advice regarding touring Napa’s Chinatown. “At night is the best time to see the sights as everything is then going full blast.”
While little remains physically of the Napa County Chinatowns, the contributions of these communities and their residents live on in the once culturally diverse history of Napa County. And, in honor of their legacy, may the upcoming Year of the Rabbit be an auspicious one for all.
