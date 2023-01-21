 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Memory Lane

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Chinese New Years celebrations from Napa's past

  • 0

Today marks the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit and its celebration. In the past, Napa County residents only had to travel a short distance to the local Chinatowns to witness the exuberance of traditional Chinese New Year celebrations.

The various Napa County newspapers of the 1800s provide a sampling of the local opinions regarding the Chinese New Year festivities and details of these events. These accounts also offer a glimpse into a lifestyle and community unknown by most contemporary Napa County residents.

For example, in early 1872 the Napa County Reporter wrote of their reaction to how the local Chinese rang in the Lunar New Year of the Monkey. The article said, “Chinese New Year.- This anniversary occurred on Wednesday, and was celebrated in the usual noisy manner. If we are rightly informed, a wholesome fear of the devil is what prompts the Chinese to burn such prodigious quantities of fire-crackers on this occasion. It is supposed that his sulphurous majesty is disgusted with the smell of brimstone, and hence, on the principle of homeopathy that like cures like, they begin the year with a devil-frightening fumigation. The noise on Wednesday was appalling.”

People are also reading…

In 1883 the Napa Register report on the local Chinese celebrating the Lunar New Year of the Snake provided an outline of the traditions accompanying the holiday. “At the festival of the New Year his head is shaven anew, his debts are all paid up, and he dons his best attire and feasts...”

It continued, “At midnight Tuesday the celebration began and lasted three days from that time, accompanied with the sounds of bombs, firecrackers and Chinese musical instruments. Last night Chinatown was quiet,...that locality having their houses illuminated, and enjoying the dainties particular to their race, while they cracked the exhilarating joke and shuffled the entertaining domino.”

Several years later, the Register wrote a lengthy page one account of the local observances of the Year of the Ox in 1889. “A visit to Chinatown is, at this season of the year, full of interest to any one. The Chinese New Year began last Tuesday night and will close next Monday. All the principal stores are decorated with Chinese lilies, paper flowers, lanterns and various ornaments made of brightly colored paper, bearing Chinese characters. During both day and night, for the Chinese sleeps but very little during New Year’s week, immense lots of fire-crackers are exploded...The main street is about 15 feet wide at its opening on First Street, but narrows gradually, until, when near the river, there is hardly room for two persons to walk abreast.”

The Register continued, “The Chinese restaurant is a place of interest. The patrons are called to their meal, cooked in two large kettles over a brick furnace, by banging together of an immense pair of cymbals. A large table and a small table occupy the dining room and the patrons of the restaurant sit on stools and boxes. Adjoining the restaurant is a gambling house. A narrow flight of stairs leads to a private Joss-house above the gambling den.”

The article continued with a description of the official religious temple of Napa’s Chinatown. It said, “Further on is the public Joss-house, nicely fitted up and with the front open. Before the image of the Joss are offerings of rice, meats, oranges, candy, cocoanuts and various Chinese delicacies. Rugs are on the floor and the walls are papered. It is by far the best building in Chinatown.”

As for the children, they had their source of holiday amusement, too. The 1889 Register reported, “The place most patronized by the small boy is a little house near the First Street entrance, about six feet square and seven feet high.”

An elderly Chinese man was “always ready, when the boy puts up a nickel, to shake the dice for peanuts. The same little old Chinaman has become by long practice marvelously quick in addition and can add up the spots on the dice almost before his white patron can see them.”

The article ended with a bit of advice regarding touring Napa’s Chinatown. “At night is the best time to see the sights as everything is then going full blast.” 

While little remains physically of the Napa County Chinatowns, the contributions of these communities and their residents live on in the once culturally diverse history of Napa County. And, in honor of their legacy, may the upcoming Year of the Rabbit be an auspicious one for all.

Memory Lane: Local historian Rebecca Yerger uncovers Napa Valley's past

Local historian Rebecca Yerger offers a glimpse into Napa Valley's past in her column "Memory Lane". This is a collection of her most recent columns.

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Napa in 1923, a century-old retrospective
History

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Napa in 1923, a century-old retrospective

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

Rebecca Yerger looks back 100 years to life in Napa -- and the rest of the country -- in 1923.

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: A Christmas miracle in 1926
History

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: A Christmas miracle in 1926

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

An abandoned child, efforts to help families in need and the story of a star: Rebecca Yerger tells stories of Christmases in long ago Napa. 

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Santa sightings in 1902 Napa
History

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Santa sightings in 1902 Napa

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

Christmas holidays in Napa in 1902 were filled with festivities and many visits from Santa Claus. 

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Strange tales from Napa State Hospital
History

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Strange tales from Napa State Hospital

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa County historian shares two unusual stories about Napa State Hospital. 

Rebecca Yerger, Napa County's Memory Lane: The turkey raffle controversy -- and other events of November 1909
History

Rebecca Yerger, Napa County's Memory Lane: The turkey raffle controversy -- and other events of November 1909

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

Rebecca Yerger provides a look at what Napa residents were up to in November 1909.

Spirited Napa Valley: A collection of haunted tales from Calistoga to American Canyon
History
alert featured

Spirited Napa Valley: A collection of haunted tales from Calistoga to American Canyon

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa Valley historian collects ghost stories throughout the year and each Halloween she shares them. These are some of the favorite tales she has found. 

Rebecca Yerger, Napa Valley's Memory Lane: The Tragic Covey-Evers Case
History

Rebecca Yerger, Napa Valley's Memory Lane: The Tragic Covey-Evers Case

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

A thwarted lover resorted to murder in this 1926 Napa story. 

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Early Masonics in Napa County
History

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Early Masonics in Napa County

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

The Yount Lodge No. 12 of the Free and Accepted Masons received its official charter on May 8, 1851, and a 1998 history of the organization is filled with interesting historical notes. 

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: How Christian Brothers wines saved Mont La Salle
History

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: How Christian Brothers wines saved Mont La Salle

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

When the Christian Brothers were in danger of losing their Napa Valley home, its winemaking became their saving grace, columnist Rebecca Yerger writes.

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Tales from one-room school houses
History

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Tales from one-room school houses

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

Early teachers in Napa County had to deal with problems they are unlikely to encounter today, such as getting stuck in the outhouse. 

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Two weddings in early Napa
History

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Two weddings in early Napa

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa historian Rebecca Yerger shares accounts of two weddings in the Chinese community in early Napa. 

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The Uptown: The story of a Napa icon
History
top story

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The Uptown: The story of a Napa icon

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

A look back at the Uptown Theatre's 85-year history, from movie palace to music stage.

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Matrimonial matters
History

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Matrimonial matters

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

A scandalous divorce, a May-December wedding, and a liaison with a former London lord mayor: Historian Rebecca Yerger looks back at marriage in early Napa County. 

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Napa County's first policemen
History

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Napa County's first policemen

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

Historian Rebecca Yerger shares stories of early law enforcement officers in Napa County.

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The early days of Napa State Hospital
History

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The early days of Napa State Hospital

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

In 1870, California’s first asylum, built in 1852 in Stockton, had exceeded its capacity of 80 patients. Of all the communities vying to be the site for a  facililty, Napa was chosen. Here's a story of the early years of the Napa Asylum for the Insane.  

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The great mud adventure
History

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The great mud adventure

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

Historian and writer Rebecca Yerger shares stories from a long-ago Napan, Fred Hutchinson, who wrote a family memoir she found "tucked away" in the Napa library. 

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: On shaky ground in Napa County
History

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: On shaky ground in Napa County

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

Today marks the 116th anniversary of the April 18, 1906, San Francisco earthquake.

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: A downtown Napa history hunt
History

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: A downtown Napa history hunt

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated

What happened to the onion dome that originally topped the Napa Courthouse? Why did the man who helped create and pay for the Napa Valley Opera House decline to attend its opening? Historian Rebecca Yerger delves into these and other Napa mysteries.

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Life during World War II
Rebecca Yerger

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Life during World War II

  • REBECCA YERGER
  • Updated

During times of strife and conflict, more than the soldier has answered this nation’s call to action. These countless individuals have stepped up to serve this country on its home front during its various hours of need. This phenomenon was especially evident during the World War II War effort campaign waged throughout America, including Napa County.

Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival, is a 15-day festival that is celebrated in many Asian countries.
Rebecca Yerger

Rebecca Yerger

 J.L. Sousa, Register

Rebecca Yerger a Napa historian. Contact her at yergerenterprises@yahoo.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News