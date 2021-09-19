Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Crime in Napa County, 1931

Clowell told the authorities he had left his Chapman, Kansas home about five weeks earlier. His westward adventure included “stealing rides on freight (train) cars and getting lifts from motorists,” wrote the Journal. But his vagabond days ended in a local detention home while his widowed mother was contacted by the local authorities.

The Depression brought a lot of migrants to Napa County, especially those who were looking for seasonal work. Some of these individuals found themselves mixed up with the local law. Another early Sept. 1931 article printed in the Napa Daily Register bore this point out while detailing the legal trouble of two pairs of drifters.

The first duo, J.C. Gifford and Gabriel Knoll, found themselves before Napa Police Judge Hackett on the charges of petty theft. During those proceedings, it was revealed the two men had stolen a pair of revolvers stored behind the counter of a First Street soft drink business. Following their respective arrests, Gifford and Knoll stood before Judge Hackett. Knoll plead guilty to the petty theft charges and was sentenced to 90 days in jail. However, Hackett suspended the sentence when Knoll promised to permanently leave Napa. As for Gifford, after the charge of vagrancy against him was dropped, he was released.