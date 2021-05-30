Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Decoration Day 1895

Memorial Day has not always been a three-day weekend filled with social gatherings, get-always and merchandise sales. In fact, it was not even Memorial Day about 100 years ago. More than a century ago, it was known as Decoration Day filled with regimented ceremonies of remembrance in honor of the fallen soldier. But, the origins of the holiday date to the Romans times and early Christian beliefs.

From those ancient times through the mid-1800s, the holiday was known as Ascension Day. The holiday and its name were in honor of the bodily ascent of Jesus from Earth to Heaven. For centuries, the 40th day after Easter was filled with great feasts, celebrations, and pageantry in honor of his ascension. Also, the graves of the dearly departed were cleaned up and decorated with flowers and boughs.

In more recent past, between 1700 and the 1800s, the celebrations changed to solemn occasions and ceremonies. After the Civil War, General John A. Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, or Union Army, felt a holiday commemorating the fallen Union soldier was in order. So, he established Decoration, or Memorial, Day on May 30, which was Ascension Day in that particular year, 1868.