Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Early elections in Napa County

For more than 150 years, local candidates as well as politicians from throughout California have made their promises to many generations of Napa County residents. Their campaign rhetoric was heard at any number of venues, from local halls to open fields. But the impact of their messages was only revealed as each ballot was cast.

The first election held in Napa County was on April 1, 1850, five months before California was officially an American state.

In Nappa City, (Yes, Nappa was originally spelled with two “Ps.”) those who were eligible to vote during that inaugural local election cast their ballots at the first and only quasi-public building at that time. That establishment was the Empire Saloon. Built in 1848, it once stood along the western banks of the Napa River, near the southeast corner of Main and Third Streets.

In the 1850 election, the political offices filled were county posts. The county held annual elections for many of its offices. Some of those posts were occupied by the same individual for numerous terms. An example of such a long-term county official was Pulaski Jacks, who served as a Napa County judge for 12 years.