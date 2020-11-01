Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Early elections in Napa County

For more than 150 years, local candidates as well as politicians from throughout California have made their promises to many generations of Napa County residents. Their campaign rhetoric was heard at any number of venues, from local halls to open fields. But the impact of their messages was only revealed as each ballot was cast.
The first election held in Napa County was on April 1, 1850, five months before California was officially an American state.
In Nappa City, (Yes, Nappa was originally spelled with two “Ps.”) those who were eligible to vote during that inaugural local election cast their ballots at the first and only quasi-public building at that time. That establishment was the Empire Saloon. Built in 1848, it once stood along the western banks of the Napa River, near the southeast corner of Main and Third Streets.
In the 1850 election, the political offices filled were county posts. The county held annual elections for many of its offices. Some of those posts were occupied by the same individual for numerous terms. An example of such a long-term county official was Pulaski Jacks, who served as a Napa County judge for 12 years.
Then, as now, national political and ideological trends and issues influenced the local electorate and election outcomes. Not long after Napa County’s first election, the 1850s witnessed the mounting tension between the North and South. In 1852, the California legislature quietly aligned the state politically with the Union by replacing the Missouri form of local government with the New England format.
That action enraged many Napa County residents. Those heated reactions to this change was especially strong upvalley as many of those local residents had strong ties to the South. In fact, some local civic leaders residing upvalley resigned from their office to demonstrate their opposition to the new system as well as their disapproval of the state legislature.
Those tensions only grew greater with the events of 1860 and 1861 when Napans and the entire nation witnessed three pivotal events. In 1860, Abraham Lincoln was elected as U.S. president, and the Confederate States was formed. Next came the surrender of Fort Sumter in April 1861. As a result, the entire nation, including Napa County, became politically polarized into Secessionists and the Unionists.
With a civil war looming on the horizon, local pro-Union Democrats and Republicans put their ideological differences aside in favor of patriotism. They gathered together for a pro-Union rally in Napa City in July 1861. Through compromise, they selected a slate of candidates for county offices.
In reaction to the Unionists’ rally, the pro-Confederate or Secessionists quickly organized their own rally. It was held in Sebastopol, now Yountville. Their rally became known as the “Sebastopol Convention.” During that gathering, they, too, selected a slate of candidates for the open local political offices.
The results of the 1861 elections statewide illustrated the California electorates’ support of the legislature’s earlier actions. However, it also further galvanized the political divide between the two opposing factions of Unionists and Secessionists throughout the state, including Napa County. When the ballots were all in and counted, the Unionists won by a landslide both locally and statewide.
In Napa County, the pro-Union candidates were victorious by a wide margin. For example, Unionist Thomas Earl received 881 votes for the post of Napa County public administrator while his Secessionist opponent, John Lawley, received 530 votes.
With the end of the Civil War, other hot-button political issues drove the political machine, nationally and locally. Many of these issues were equally as divisive. One of these intense political points was suffrage, or the right to vote, for many of the under-represented groups stirred. Despite the hurdles ahead, these voting-ineligible citizens made strides to achieve that right. The power of the individual ballot was the catalyst for their campaign for suffrage. One of the greatest of these efforts has a local connection.
Following the Civil War, the first of many Black Rights Movements began with the mission of gaining suffrage for African American men. Following a hard-won battle achieved first through state-by-state elections, the 15th Amendment was ratified in 1870.
This monumental event was celebrated by Civil Rights activists throughout the U.S., including Napa County. During this era, Napa County was home to a substantial African American community. Within this local populace were high profile Civil Rights activists, such as the Hatton and Sparrow families.
With the ratification of the vote-granting amendment, these leaders hosted a day-long and exuberant event marking this milestone. The early April 1870 celebration was filled with speeches, band music, anvil firing, a dinner and dancing that overflowed into the small hours of the next morning.
The decades to follow would see their own political movements which would influence elections, even locally. This trend of national issues impacting local elections still continues today. But another significant parallel between the mid-1800s elections and today is the importance of the individual voice and vote. Please, be sure to express yourself by casting your ballot by tomorrow, Tues. Nov. 3, 2020!
