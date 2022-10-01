Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Early Masonics in Napa County

The first Napa County fraternal organization was the Yount Lodge No. 12 of the Free and Accepted Masons who received its official charter on May 8, 1851. A book, published in 1998 and titled “A History of Yount Lodge No. 12, F.& A.M,” is filled with interesting historical details about the organization, its members and Napa County.

The Yount Lodge “was named after George C. Yount who was the first treasurer (of the Lodge) and an early trapper and hunter.” It added, “Yount served the Grand Lodge of the State of California and as the Grand Bible Bearer for 1854 to 1864 inclusive.”

Prior to the receipt of their charter, the eight founding members of the Yount Lodge drafted their by-laws. Those guidelines were very strict about the conduct of their membership. For example, regarding alcohol consumption Section 2: “Powers of the Lodge” stated, “Whereas, the use of intoxicating liquors as a beverage (is prohibited as it) has been found by experience to be destructive of health, morals and happiness.”

The morality clauses continued in Section 3 of their by-laws and clearly stated gambling, foul language and immoral behavior were grounds for expulsion from the brotherhood. The 1998 book briefly noted one member’s reprimand for his inappropriate behavior. “At the meeting of Aug. 1, 1851, a motion was carried that a brother be ‘admonished for gamboling, or jazz...’ It added, "This is probably the first recorded instance of an effort to control ‘jazz.’” Apparently, the term “jazz” during the mid to late 1800s was slang for gambling.

During those early years the Yount Lodge met in a building located on the northwest corner of Main and Fifth streets. In 1889 they convened in their grand Masonic Temple once located at the northwest corner of Second and Brown streets. Designed by local architect William Corlett, the towered building was visible from distant vantage points. Following its demolition in the mid-1970s, the Yount Lodge began meeting in its current location on Solano Avenue.

In addition to their private meetings, the Masons also participated in community activities. The first public ceremony held by the Yount Lodge was a celebration of St. John the Baptist Day. The June 24, 1852 event included a procession, a speech by E.W. McKinstry (namesake of the Napa street) and a $2 per plate dinner. Another public ceremony the Masons participated in was the unique and somber April 19, 1865 “procession in honor of the funeral of President Lincoln,” state the book stated.

One specific type of public ceremony was not complete without the Masons in attendance: building dedications. The Yount Lodge officiated the laying of cornerstones of most now-historic public buildings in Napa, including the current county court house on Sept. 21, 1879.

In addition to historical details about the organization and membership activities, the Yount Lodge annul featured biographies of past Masonic Masters, including Edward McGarry, Francis Marion Hackett and James Gillies. McGarry was the first of the local membership to become a Mason through a Yount Lodge initiation ritual in 1851. Five years later, he became the Lodge Master.

McGarry was also active in local civic affairs including serving on the first Napa County Grand Jury. While running his own retail and liquor store during the 1850s, McGarry was county treasurer and constructed the First Street bridge for $400. He also served as the local state assemblyman and then state senator.

As the unrest between the states escalated, McGarry enlisted in the Union Army. During his service in the Civil War, he attained the rank of colonel. Tragically, for reasons unknown or unspoken, McGarry committed suicide in 1867.

A year later, Hackett became the Yount Lodge Master. He was described as “a pioneer dentist” who “practiced his profession here a great many years.” He, too, was politically active, serving as a Napa City councilman and he even ran for sheriff.

Moving forward through the Yount Lodge history to 1915, its master was James Gillies. Professionally, he was a Napa Union High School teacher for a short time before being appointed the Napa postmaster during the Coolidge administration. According to his Yount Lodge oral history recorded in 1926, Gillies was enjoying retirement and found “much satisfaction and pleasure in his garden and his golfing.”

The 161 pages of the Yount Lodge book offers a specific yet interesting perspective on local life and living.