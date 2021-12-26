Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Grand balls, mishaps and pranks: How Napans celebrated New Years

As yet another year is nearing its conclusion, many Napa County residents are making plans to ring in the New Year of 2022. This tradition has been practiced locally since the earliest days of Napa County’s pioneer settlement era, 1836 to the 1840s. Thrown into that mix of traditional New Year celebrations were the occasional moments that proved awkward and even embarrassing.

During the late 1800s and early 1900s, the place to be seen was the grand New Year Eve ball, many of which were masquerades. Prior to the 1880 completion of the Napa Opera House on Main Street, downtown Napa’s Maple Skating Rink was the venue for these exuberant fetes. To add to the excitement, the masked and costume-attired participants also wore roller-skates. Can you imagine the challenge of trying to maintain one’s social propriety while skating, wearing a vision-impairing mask and constricting corsets as well as petticoats and pantaloons?

Part of the grand opening of the Napa Opera House in Jan. 1880 was a grand masquerade ball - no skates, however. Based on The Napa Register article reviewing the extravaganza, it was quite the sight to behold. In grand Victorian style, the Opera House interior was festooned with floral garlands and gilded cages filled with songbirds. Subsequent years were not as ornate in their decor. Also, they were frequently fundraisers for the local volunteer firefighter companies. But, regardless of these differences, they were equal in the degree of creativity of the participants’ costumes. For instance, one year, The Napa Daily Journal devoted a considerable amount of space to describing one young woman’s handmade masquerade gown. It had been created entirely out of Journal newspapers.

All of these grand balls began at 9 p.m. and ended shortly before the first sunrise of each New Year. To keep the celebrants in good form, abundant midnight buffets were available to refuel those attendees so they could continue dancing to the melodies performed by local bands or orchestras.

These large, exuberant events became passé as did their venues with the rising popularity of movies. Also, the younger generations of the new and modern 20th century rebelled against the old-fashioned tradition of the outdated 19th century balls.

While all this high-styled yet socially acceptable grandeur was enjoyed by many Napa County residents and their guests, other locals chose different options, intentionally or otherwise, to ring in a new year. The following examples, which took place in Napa during the 1870s, were reported by the local newspapers without identifying their subjects by name. However, with the local population being so small, the newspaper readers of that time were fully aware of those individuals’ identities.

The first is a fairly brief Reporter article. It seems one well-respected and widely known gentleman had indulged a bit too much in holiday cheer at a fraternal organization’s party. When he arrived home in the wee small hours of the morning, his family was fast asleep. Before he retired for the night, the gent felt he needed one last, but little, drink “for the sake of his stomach,” the newspaper wrote. So he went to the cabinet where his tonic was usually stored. But the bottle was empty. Not wanting to wake his family, he chose not to light a lamp and, in the dark, he fumbled through the pantry until he reached what he thought was a new bottle of his tonic. He then poured himself a large dose, but much to his distress, he could not keep it down. Shortly thereafter, he began to feel absolutely horrible. Thinking someone had poisoned him, he stumbled upstairs to wake his wife. The Reporter continued, “She gasped and exclaimed, ‘Oh my goodness! This is our daughter’s medicine. Her doctor said she could only have one tablespoon a day.’ She added, ‘It is no wonder you feel so sickly!.’” After a few days of recovery, this Napan returned to his usual routine and a lot of ribbing from his friends.

Napa Register article reported another New Year escapade with the headline of “The Wild Woman of East Napa.” The story began at a local bar where a group of a dozen or so young Napa men congregated. A few of these 20-somethings told their contemporaries of their recent and odd experience of encountering a wild woman living within the hills east of Napa, now known as Alta Heights. They spoke of her dire situation and condition. About half of this group felt compelled to come to this poor soul’s aid by capturing and bringing her into town. The remainder of the group, including the storytellers, turned that noble quest into a wager. It was agreed whoever could catch a wild woman was the victor and could name their reward at the losers’ cost.

Much to the noble men’s surprise, their damsel in distress was unusually agile, fast, and strong for a woman of their era. Finally, those noble young gents cornered the “wild woman” only to be surprised to discover “she” was not a woman but one of their buddies dressed in disguise. With the wager clearly stating a woman had to be captured, the pranksters were the victors. As a result, they thoroughly enjoyed being served their favorite libations at their counterparts’ expense.

Wishing you a New Year filled with laughter, happiness, and good health!