Today’s column features accounts of local women and their lives, in honor of March being Women’s History Month.

By the early 1900s, Napa County women were contributing to the growth and development of the local economy as entrepreneurs, including the following women.

In the 1901 “History of Napa County” book, its authors, Tillie Kanaga and W.F. Wallace, highlighted eight local businesswomen whose professional lives ranged from traditional to non-traditional.

An example of the former is provided in a brief paragraph about a Napa hat shop owned and operated by three sisters. The authors wrote, “The Misses Best have the choicest stock and the most fashionable millinery parlors in the city of Napa, and enjoy the select trade of the intelligent and fashion contained in the adjacent country.” They added, “The Misses Best were born in Nevada, but have resided in the city of Napa for more than twenty years.”

The “1908 Napa City and County Directory” listed the address of this Napa millinery shop as 312 Second St. However, the directory added little to no additional personal information about this trio of businesswomen other than their first initials of “L., E. and M.”

Kanaga and Wallace also highlighted another set of sisters who were in business together - “GANTER & GANTER, PHOTOGRAPHERS.” According to the directory, the two sisters, Nellie and Birdie, were listed not only as photographers but also as artists who lived together at 120 Coombs St. The address for their photography studio was 53 North Main St.

As for the description of the Ganters and their studio, Kanaga and Wallace continued at length. “This establishment is conducted by two ladies, sisters, who have established a reputation for artistic work, which is recognized by the intelligence of the surrounding country. Their elegant and commodious parlors are situated on the ground floor, so there are no stairs to climb, and are furnished in a elegant manner, with all the accessories of a first class photographic parlor.”

The authors added, “Up to about this time (1901), all places where photographs were made, that is to say portraits, were called galleries on account of having to climb up to the roof of the house where the sky-light was in the operating room. Now, we are pleased to say, such is no longer the case in this instance.”

The details continued, “The lady proprietors graduated in photography in San Francisco, to which city they came when quite young with their parents from Wisconsin.” Kanaga and Wallace ended the biography with an endorsement. “A good photograph is a valuable possession, but a poor one absolutely worthless. Our advice is, when one does have a picture taken, to have the best, and to get that in Napa...go to Ganter & Ganter.”

The remaining three local businesswomen lived in east Napa County. The first was Antoinette Aiken. This 67-year-old New York native owned a portion of George C. Yount’s former Rancho de la Jota. Of her 110-acre Howell Mountain ranch, 35 acres were cultivated in apple, pear and almond orchards as well as grain fields. Aiken also took advantage of the mineral springs on her property by bottling and marketing those waters.

The next local woman, Louisa Eberspacher Noll, received only a very brief notation. Born in Germany in 1841, she emigrated to America in 1866 alone. Three years later she lived in California. By 1892 she, her husband, Joseph Noll, and two step-children had settled in Napa County. In addition to helping her husband manage and work their 10-acre farm of orchard stock and produce gardens, Louisa was the Pope Valley postmistress.

The eighth and final featured woman entrepreneur was Louise Crochat, a native of France. While married to her first husband, Adolph Millet, they emigrated to America with their daughter, Marie, in 1882. During that cross-Atlantic voyage, Louise gave birth to her second child, Germain.

At some point before 1885, Adolph died, Louise remarried a Mr. Crochat and gave birth to the first of their two children. Two years later, Louise “purchased her present (Chiles Valley) home and ranch, containing 218 acres including a 70-acre grain field, 10-acre vineyard, and 30,000 gallon capacity wine cellar; the rest of the land is pasture for stock raising.” Kanaga and Wallace added, “This lady also owns two ranches in Conn valley,” totaling 260 acres.

Although the details about these women, their lives and business activities are relatively sparse, this information demonstrates the important role local women played in the betterment of Napa County.