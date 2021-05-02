Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: In honor of mothers

Nancy continued with vivid memories of that historical yet personal moment. “On my eighteenth birthday, which was the first of August 1841, we camped on the summit of the Sierra Nevada at the headwaters of the San Joaquin River. Of course, we did not know where we were. The party scattered here to find the best way to descend the mountains. I was left with my babe alone, and as I sat there on my horse and listening to the sighing and moaning of the wind through the pines, it seemed the loneliest spot in the world.”

As she mentioned, Nancy’s only companions at that lonely entry into history were her horse and toddler-aged daughter. However, she was also accompanied by a third yet unseen companion, her unborn second child.

A few years later, the Kelseys temporarily settled in the Calistoga area. Nancy recalled, “In 1845, we built cabins in the Napa Valley. We were in Napa when the Mexican War, or the Revolution as we called it then, broke out in 1846.”

Some historical accounts claim part of her petticoat was used to create the first California flag during that revolt. Nancy stated, “When General Fremont arrived (in Sonoma), his men had not changed their clothing for a month. A hired woman and myself sewed shirts every day until all of his men had chamois. I also baked bread for Fremont during this time.”