During the early 20th Century, the then younger generation of Napa County enjoyed time-honored summertime activities, events and more. Those pleasures ranged from splashing about in local waterways to singing camp songs to mastering scouting skills. According to Napa Daily Journal articles from the teens and 20s, the young people of Napa County availed themselves of the many and varied options for constructive summertime fun including attending an annual summer camp, joining the newly formed Amphibians club and competing in a regional Boy Scout jamboree.

For three days in mid-July 1927, the children of the Napa County Agricultural Clubs passed those summer days by fishing or boating, pitching horseshoes or baseballs and enjoying other various forms of entertainment provided at Paul Lombardi’s Putah Creek Resort. At this get-away facility there were also organized activities and events for those young campers.

Those children were entertained by E.H. Gunther as he performed his magic tricks followed by George Crowe’s chalk talk. The campers also listened to some educational programs, such as a lecture on the constellations given by Pacific Union College Professor N.W. Newton. Another scientific program by N.E. Wyman was timely for the season as he shared the details of the mosquitoes’ life cycle. The next activity was under the supervision of Thomas Neil. He guided the campers through an exploration of the lava tubes located on the resort property. The 1927 Journal added, “Huge bonfires were enjoyed each evening with yells, songs and other forms of fun-making. The entertainment provided was enjoyed by all.”

About a decade earlier, 1916, the local youth had an exciting opportunity to join in a new summertime activity — the Amphibians Club. Newly formed in March 1916, the swim club would “undoubtedly prove a substantial addition to the athletic department of this city.” The Journal continued, “The club’s object is to promote aquatic sports in general and especially in speed swimming and fancy diving.” The Journal added — or predicted — the Amphibians would “establish quite a ‘rep’ this summer.”

According to the article, the Amphibians’ practice and competition season ran from April 1 — Nov. 1, 1916. The location of their practices, meets and other activities was along a stretch of the Napa River known as “Wilson’s Beach.”

The swim club also offered a water safety opportunity for the community at large. The Amphibians provided swimming lessons for both local children and adults. Those lesson were free for children while the adults paid a nominal fee.

All of the local aquatic club’s activities were supervised by Jack Robertson. He was a noted and accomplished swimmer. According to the Journal, Robertson was a “star” of the San Francisco Olympic swim and dive club “...and enjoys the reputation of being among the foremost speed swimmers of the Pacific Coast,” said the newspaper.

While the Amphibians perfected and demonstrated their aquatic aptitude, years later, a large contingent of young people from the region prepared to demonstrate their physical aptitudes. They were the boy scouts of Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties who had gathered to competitively prove their skills.

According to a 1929 Journal article, this event began with the 400 participating scouts marching from the Napa County courthouse to the jamboree venue — the Napa High School gym. The Journal added, “The event was just as successful as it was widely attended.”

Following their arrival at the gym, the boys demonstrated their scouting skills before an audience of about 3,000 spectators. The mastery contests included a timed first aid drill; fire lighting with either flint and steel or by friction; Semaphore signaling; knot tying; wall scaling, and more.

The 1929 jamboree winners received their awards and badges during an evening assembly. There was also a special feature of that assembly. It was the awarding of the Eagle Scout pin to Edward Gambarasi of Napa, Troop No. 4. This highest of scout awards was presented to Gambarasi by Napa County Superior Court Judge and Silverado Boy Scout Council president, Percy S. King.

Based on the accounts within the local newspapers, just like today, the summers of the early 20th Century offered ample opportunities for the young people of Napa County to enjoy the season while learning new skills and having fun.