Over a century ago, local residents enjoyed the opportunity to pursue almost any vocation of their choosing. As a result, those same Napa County residents, along with others, could also avail themselves of the locally produced goods and services of a wide array of businesses. Two of those long-ago enterprises filled the need and desire for botanical beauty. They were the Maxwell Nursery of Napa and the Rutherford area ornamental horticulture farm of florist Frederick Aebi.

According Tom Gregory in his “Histories of Solano and Napa Counties” book, Aebi was, at that time, a relative new-comer to Napa Valley as he had purchased his 26 acre Rutherford area property only four years earlier. The reason for that 1908 acquisition was to expand his floral stock growing operation.

Aebi had already maximized his two acre Berkeley horticultural center to its fullest. Gregory stated Aebi had purchased that property shortly after his 1893 arrival in California. And, by 1910, Aebi had “built up a business of large proportions.” Gregory continued, that small nursery was “..., all under glass and fitted up in a thoroughly up-to-date manner.” Gregory then added, “He makes a specialty of cut flowers, the popular demand requiring roses and carnations, and in 1910 he sold fifteen-hundred plants in addition to the flowers,...” Also according Gregory, Aebi’s Berkeley nursery was conservatively appraised to be worth over $40,000.

Regarding his Rutherford farm, Aebi planted four acres in a variety of rose hybrids, four acres in alfalfa, five acres in vineyard and the remaining acreage dedicated to other cut flower varieties and ornamental plants. Gregory added, “The place cost him $200 an acre (or $5,200 for prime Napa Valley land!), but he feels himself entirely justified in the expense, for the climate is healthful, not only for human beings, but for plants, and all of his gardens thrive abundantly. The entire tract reflects the care and sagacity of the owner and proves him to be a master in his specialty.”

Regarding Aebi’s professional talents and abilities, Gregory wrote, “In selecting the occupation of a florist for his life work Mr. Aebi chose a calling for which he possessed decided aptitude. Comparatively few attain a high degree of success in this business by reason of the demands it makes for peculiar talents..a genuine love of flowers...” and “...practical common sense.” Gregory not only credited Aebi with possessing the above but also the knowledge and skills necessary for successful plant cultivation, soil management and more. To conclude his critique of Aebi’s adept floriculture mastery, Gregory wrote, “No one understands the intricacies of the industry more thoroughly than does Mr. Aebi, and his prosperity has resulted from the exercise of the qualifications requisite to the work.”

At the time of this biography, Aebi was approximately 43 years old as he was born in Bern, Switzerland on February 1, 1869. Following a typical education and some floriculture training, 18 year old Aebi left for the U.S. circa 1887. He found work as a florist in New York City and other eastern U.S. cities before traveling to California in 1893. Shortly thereafter, Aebi bought his Berkeley acreage and started his floriculture business. Also around that time, Aebi married Anna Scheiber, a Vienna, Austria native. And, by 1912, they had two sons and two daughters.

As for the second local botanical business, Gregory began its biography with a grand statement. He wrote, “No history of Napa county would be complete without mention of the splendid enterprise known as Maxwell Nursery, started in 1895 by John Maxwell.” Gregory continued, “In his native land, Ireland, he had ample opportunity to learn the nursery business, and when he came to America in the early 80’s (1880s), he was eminently qualified to earn his livelihood in the line of his training.”

While Gregory did not give an exact date or year when Maxwell settled in Napa and/or established his local nursery, Gregory did imply Maxwell came to Napa shortly after arriving in the U.S. Gregory wrote, “It did not take him (Maxwell) long to decide that Napa county was very well suited to his purpose, and the nursery which he established was the first in the county.” Depending upon how Gregory was defining “nursery,” that last statement may be incorrect as there were others who had established local plant propagation operations earlier, such as Simpson Thompson.

Regardless of that point, the Maxwell nursery rapidly grew from a small business to a large and financially successful enterprise. In fact by 1912, the Maxwell nursery encompassed a 50 acre plot of the former Guy Young ranch once located along the Napa river banks within the Napa City vicinity. And, by 1924, according to the Sanborn Fire Insurance map illustrations, the Maxwell nursery had incorporated even more acreage into its facilities. The 1920s map noted a triangular parcel bounded by Brown, Hayes and St. Sebastien streets as being a site for the Maxwell nursery.

In the biography, Gregory noted the founder of the nursery, John Maxwell, had passed away on May 26, 1910. Gregory then mentioned John’s son, Thomas, took over the operation and management of the nursery.

Gregory also wrote a review of the goods and services provided by the Maxwell nursery. “A specialty is made of French prunes and cherries. The nursery does a large business in all parts of the state, but not only in prune and cherry trees, but also other fruit trees.” Gregory then added, “The Maxwell Nursery is one of the progressive industries for which Napa county is noted, and as the valley develops will necessarily led to even greater success in the future than have been enjoyed in the past.”

These two highly specialized local businesses and their respective owners are just a small sample of the many and diverse enterprises and innovators that thrived in Napa Valley and County over a century ago.