Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Mare Island and the mystery of Napa's 'Big Gun'

From the earliest of days, Napa and Mare Island have enjoyed a close association. Countless Napans have devoted their entire working careers to Mare Island.

Napa and Mare Island have often joined together for numerous patriotic celebrations. One such occasion occurred on February 22, 1904, partly to honor the anniversary of George Washington’s birthday. The details of that event were reported at length in a February 24, 1904, Napa Daily Journal article.

An excursion to Mare Island was planned in observance of the holiday. The one-dollar ticket granted the holder round-trip passage aboard the Zinfandel steamboat as well as an entrance onto Mare Island.

According to the Journal, Napans anticipated the coming event with great enthusiasm. Even the local baseball teams canceled their games to allow their players to attend the celebration.

On Monday, Feb. 22, the Zinfandel left Napa at 7 a.m. During the two-hour trip, those aboard could, for a dime, enjoy coffee and sandwiches. The coffee was probably in great demand due to the chilly and unfavorable weather. The newspaper noted, “The inclement weather did not deter a large number of patriotic citizens from undertaking the trip, nor did the constant downpour of rain dampen their spirits one whit.”

The Zinfandel docked directly at Mare Island at 9 a.m.; Captain N.H. Wulff, Jr. had obtained a special permit to do so. The passengers disembarked to spend the day enjoying countless activities and special events that included yacht races and torpedo boat races.

The Mare Island command also allowed some rare opportunities, such as everyone was permitted to tour the various vessels at the yard. Also, two submarines that were at the installation were put through maneuvers near Red Rock.

During those exercises, the Zinfandel was allowed to steam out to a close, yet safe, location near Red Rock. According to the article, Captain Wulff suggested “those who have cameras should bring them along, as there will be rare opportunity to secure some novel pictures.” This advice was part of a promotional article printed in the Feb. 21, 1904 Journal.

This patriotic excursion to Mare Island had a greater purpose than merely a day’s outing. At an official ceremony involving the city of Napa and the federal government. On behalf of the local citizenry, Napa’s mayor, John Fuller accepted a cannon.

The 2.5 ton, 12 cm cannon had been salvaged from the Spanish warship, Isle de Cuba. This ship was involved in the Manila Bay, Philippines, incident against the U.S. and its Navy. On May 1, 1898, the Isle de Cuba was one of the first Spanish ships to be sunk by the U.S. Navy and Commodore Dewey. Communities across the U.S. were all clamoring for any sort of souvenir of the conflict, especially relics from the Spanish fleet.

Congressman Theodore A. Bell, the local representative, had requested the loan of the cannon from the Naval Department to Napa. Both the city council and Napa residents were thrilled when they received the official notification granting that request.

After the initial excitement had worn off, Napans wondered how the cannon could be transported from Mare Island to Napa. Captain Wulff provided the solution. He offered the use of his steamer, the Zinfandel, as a transport for the cannon.

The Feb. 24 Journal provided the final details of this event. “The 22nd of February was selected as a proper time for this patriotic undertaking and an excursion was therefore arranged, that the event might partake of the character of a public demonstration, and notwithstanding the rain, the Zinfandel went to Mare Island and took the gun ‘by storm’ as the mayor expressed it.”

The article continued, a formal ceremony was “done in a graceful manner. Admiral McCalla made a brief yet formal speech. Mayor Fuller responded in a neat and appropriate address.”

The Journal added, “The Mayor superintended the loading of the big gun, which was accomplished quickly and without a hitch.”

The Zinfandel with the mayor, his fellow passengers, and prized cargo safely aboard embarked for Napa shortly after 3 p.m.

According to the newspaper, the cannon was to be temporarily placed at the Court House square. Later, it was moved to its new and permanent site, Napa’s public park, now known as Fuller Park. The Journal reported that the city was planning to buy the “big gun.” The funds for this purchase were to be secured through city bonds approved by the voters.

It remains unclear as to whether or not that campaign was a success or otherwise. As for the cannon, it was displayed at Fuller Park. But it is also unclear as to its fate. At the moment, the common thought among local historians is that either the cannon was returned to the federal government as Napa was unable to purchase it or it was claimed during the many World War I metal drives.

Regardless of the answers, Napa has many pieces of its past tied to Mare Island.