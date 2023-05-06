With Mother’s Day only a week away an historical account about women of Napa County who influenced the next generation of their era is timely. During the 19th and through the early 20th centuries, about the only socially acceptable outside the home occupation for women was that of an educator.

While many of the women of that time readily left that professional field to marry and have children, there were women who dedicated their lives to being educators. Two such women were sisters, Maria and Sarah McDonald. Although their years of influencing the lives and minds of Napa’s young women were relatively short, they were long remembered by their students. The admiration of those students was demonstrated many years later.

In the spring of 1910 Maria and Sarah McDonald were recognized for their positive influences upon Napa’s young women during the 1860s - 1870s. Although these sisters had passed away decades earlier, their former pupils - known as the Napa Seminary Club - lovingly organized a special commemorative service to dedicate a plaque in their honor placed within the First Presbyterian church of Napa.

According to the Napa Daily Register, this heartfelt event had drawn “...an unusually large congregation to worship...” at and observe the memorial. The Register also noted over 50 Club members were in attendance.

These women of stature were long ago graduates of the McDonalds’ Napa Ladies’ Seminary. Sometimes referred to as a “finishing school,” the Seminary was essentially a private high school. The curriculum included foreign languages, current events, philosophy, mathematics, sciences, art and sports, to name just a few of the available courses.

In addition to those Club members, the church’s minister - Reverend Richard Wylie, had known the McDonalds as part of his Presbyterian congregation. “These ladies were character builders, working in the noblest of vocations...” Wylie continued with some insights into the McDonalds’ principles. He said, “Not the intellect alone, the heart as well and conscience to secure attention and each one its best development. Not so much know as to be.” Also according to Wylie, the key to their success was leading by good example.

Prior to focusing on the McDonalds, however, Wylie had congratulated the Club members on the success of their memorial projects. Besides the service and plaque, they also “...thought of a lone grave these many years unmarked and you placed upon and around it inscriptions in marble and protecting walls,” said Wylie. That Tulocay Cemetery plot was, and is, Maria’s grave site. Following a brief illness, 46 year old Maria died in January 1872.

Maria “was a woman of strong character, with much ability as an instructor and disciplinarian, but with a keen sense of humor that made her a very agreeable woman,” said Emma Cooper McDonald, a Club member with no relation to the sisters.

At the time of Maria’s death, she and Sarah had been in Napa for only six years. Their journey to Napa had been an interesting one.

Born in Perthshire, Scotland - Maria in 1826 and Sarah in 1830, their parents brought them to the Jacksonville, Illinois area as children. Several years later, and following their mother’s death, the sisters attended a seminary to become teachers. Upon graduation, they opened a seminary in New Orleans. However, the Civil War forced its closure.

Emma Cooper McDonald added, “They came west. Hearing of the pretty little city of Napa, and that a private school conducted by a Miss Harris could be bought, they came, with the result that ‘The Napa Ladies’ Seminary’ was established in 1866 on Oak street, but soon after moved into larger quarters on what is now known as Seminary street,...”

Following Maria’s death, Sarah was left to manage their Seminary on her own. Described as a loving mother figure adored by her students, both her pupils and school thrived under her direction.

Sadly Sarah’s health began to fail, prompting her return to Illinois in October 1878. Although “She fought the good fight and kept the faith,” said Emma, 49 year old Sarah died in July 1879. As a result, her Napa Seminary eventually gave way to new scholastic venues - Napa College and public high schools.

As for the 1910 memorial event, its grand finale was conducted by Fannie Cornwell Smith, the Club’s president. With considerable fanfare, she unveiled the commemorative bronze plaque installed within the now iconic downtown Napa Presbyterian church. Dedicated to Maria and Sarah McDonald, it also acknowledged their legacy of enhancing the minds, character and lives of Napa’s women.