Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Matrimonial matters

Notations about countless courtships, weddings and marriages that have unfolded in Napa County fill the local records and history books. While special to the individuals involved in those relationships, most were typical or to-be-expected in nature and character. However, the Napa County stories from the late 1800s also include unique and even scandalous local relationships.

One of the most sensational marriages was that of Sam Brannan, California's first millionaire who gave Calistoga its name, and his wife, Ann Eliza. As his spouse, she endured great embarrassment and shame.

She, their children and Sam were cast out of the Mormon church after Sam was found to have pocketed church monies for his own profit. During their Calistoga days, Sam was frequently, as it was called in their time, “in his cups” and also conducted himself inappropriately in public.

Then, of course, there were all of his affairs. Finally, in 1870, Ann Eliza had reached her limit and filed for divorce, a rare and scandalous proceeding at that time. She was granted her divorce and awarded half of all of his holdings. Although victorious in those legal proceedings, Ann Eliza wore “widow’s weeds” — mourning attire — for the balance of her life. That divorce was also the beginning of the unraveling of Sam’s financial empire.

Another relationship branded as being scandalous by contemporary Napans was the “May-December” marriage between 61-year-old Edward Frisbie and 28-year-old Laura Walden, circa 1886.

Laura and her three siblings were childhood friends of the four youngest of Edward's 11 children born to him and his first wife, Phoebe. For a time, the Walden and Frisbie families had been neighbors while the Frisbies lived in Napa until the latter moved to Shasta County in 1877.

The two families regularly visited one another at the Frisbies’ new home. During those visits a romance blossomed between George Walden, Laura’s eldest sibling, and Adela “Lulu” Frisbie. Their wedding was held at the Frisbie ranch on April 22, 1884.

At that time, there was no inkling of anything between Laura and Edward.

Two years later, Edward’s first wife, Phoebe, met with a fatal accident. Apparently, she fell down the stairs of their home and sustained fatal injuries. That tragedy was considered a sad accident as there appeared to be no indication of foul play.

But the grief-stricken Edward remarried within a year to his much younger second wife, Laura Walden, who never addressed her husband by his first name. She called him Mr. Frisbie, as she had when she was a childhood friend of his children.

Their marriage apparently had a rocky beginning. It seems Laura was determined to become a missionary in China. In fact, she had boarded a China-bound ship, but just before it set sail, Edward boarded the ship and removed Laura from the vessel.

They were married shortly thereafter, much to the dismay and disapproval of both of their families. One particular incident underscored that objection; when the newlyweds made a social call upon George and Lulu Frisbie Walden, Lulu refused to welcome and socialize with her father and onetime childhood friend.

Laura and Edward eventually had two children of their own and moved to Oakland. In 1906, 47-year-old Laura was faced with a serious health issue. Edward enlisted one of his sons, a San Francisco surgeon, to perform the necessary surgery.

His son sternly warned Edward Laura might not survive the procedure, which was scheduled for April 18, 1906. The great San Francisco earthquake and fire occurring that day caused the cancellation of her operation. Instead, Laura assisted her 81-year-old husband down the stairs of their Oakland home as it nearly collapsed around them. For months, they were forced to camp out in their backyard, awaiting the repair of their home.

Two years later Edward passed away. His widow relocated to New York for a while before returning to her hometown of Napa. Laura remained in Napa, a single woman until she passed away in 1945 at the age of 86.

Regarding their relationship, there remains a number of unanswered questions, such as: Did either one of them, or both, play a malicious role in Phoebe’s death? Was there anything going on between the two during those earlier years? And what was the ship to China melodrama all about?

Their story would be great fodder for a historical, fact-based novel! However, while curious and odd, from all indications, there was nothing truly scandalous about the marriage and relationship between Laura Walden and Edward Frisbie.

The last of these interesting accounts is brief in detail. In time, more historical research may reveal the full account of the following unique marriage.

On March 28, 1882, a local woman named Margaret Hamilton married an English lord. Hamilton was 22 years old when she married the widowed, 60-year-old Sir Sydney Hedley Waterlow.

He had served as lord mayor of London and M.P. from 1872 to 1880. Several years after their wedding, in 1889, Sir Sydney gave the Waterlow Park at Highgate to the London County Council.

After he passed in 1906 at the age of 84, Margaret apparently continued to live in the U.K. (Thank you, Nancy Brennan, for the initial information regarding the Hamilton and Waterlow marriage.)

Regardless of their demeanor, relationships from the past provide interesting insights into the life and times of former Napa Valley residents.