Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Napa County ablaze, August 1931

The late Aug. edition of the Journal provides details about the tragic event. It initially reported, “Max Bollinger, employed at the Henry Brandlin ranch in the Napa Redwoods (the Mt. Veeder area), had narrowly escaped from death and lies in the Victory Hospital with burns which are of a critical nature, but which are not expected to prove fatal, in the opinion of the physician attending him.”

The article also mentioned that, for reasons unknown, Bollinger’s workman’s cottage caught on fire. Bollinger, who was working in a nearby shed, rushed into his burning residence in hopes of saving some of his personal belongings. But, while he was inside the building, the fire rapidly intensified, trapping Bollinger inside.

Somehow he managed to escape. Unfortunately, he received extensive and severe burns on his arms, hands, and torso as well as had his hair and eyebrows burned off.

To add to his misery, Bollinger was alone on the property and had to walk two miles for help. From a neighbor’s ranch, Bollinger was transported to the local hospital via private vehicle. In the meantime, a solo rural fire department firefighter extinguished the blaze.