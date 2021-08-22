Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Napa County ablaze, August 1931

The final days of August 1931 were filled with dramatic, even tragic, events. These sensational stories involved the all too familiar news topic well known by Californians --- fire!
Sourced from the Aug. 23-31, 1931 Napa Journal, the leading story was the Pope Valley fire, burning the slopes and canyons of the Howell Mountain region. Residents blamed a group of hunters and their campfire for causing the blaze.
According to the newspaper, this wildland fire was being combated by “several hundred ranchers, students of the Pacific Union College and volunteers.” To make matters worse for those crews, the fire gained ferocity due to strong overnight winds. In reaction to this growth in intensity, the plea for more assistance was sent out.
The news coverage of the Pope Valley fire continued for about a week until the local press was able to announce its containment. While the fire raged out of control for days, there was a baffling and frustrating aspect associated with this fire. This puzzlement was shared with the Journal by Henry Conners, a Pope Valley rancher and Walters Springs resort proprietor.
Conners stated the fire crews had seemingly extinguished the blaze. However, while taking a much-deserved break, the crew heard voices coming up from below them. When the firefighters called out to those voices, they received no reply - just silence. Shortly thereafter, a new blaze began.
The Journal added, ”The spot in which this fire broke out was more than a mile from any other fire, with the winds blowing in the exact opposite direction.”
The fire rapidly grew in size and strength to reach into Chiles Valley. The article also stated, although in close proximity to the blaze, Pacific Union College, the Sanitarium (St. Helena Hospital) and vicinity were never in harm's way.
Thankfully, the State Forestry Department (now Cal Fire) as well as other Bay Area and northern California fire departments, sent fire trucks and crews to help combat this Napa County fire.
Additional volunteers were recruited from all the local communities. Even a unit of Marines from Mare Island joined the battle. By Aug. 27, well over 600 men were lending their all to control the inferno. Apparently, they succeeded as announced by a Journal headline, “County Fires Now Under Control - Firemen Win Hard Fight with Flames.”
The final Journal article covering the Pope Valley fire concluded with a summary of a common sentiment expressed by the residents of the affected area. The newspaper wrote, “At all ranches at which the Journal representative stopped there was a deep feeling of gratitude for the splendid cooperation which had been manifested...(by all those) who joined so whole-heartedly in the efforts to control the blaze.”
Accompanying the initial Pope Valley fire report were two related stories. Printed just beneath the Aug. 23, 1931 headlines was a photo of a forest fire near Boise, Idaho. Its caption read, in part, “Fire - the great and relentless enemy of the West.”
The second story, a brief article, provided the details about a 10-acre fire in east Napa. The Journal reported, “a fire, used in preparing the Juarez ballpark grounds for the upcoming rodeo... escaped and burned into the Lambert place.”
The blaze was quickly doused by “the rural fire department truck and the PG&E crew ... ” The newspaper added, “No particular damage was caused.” As a side note, the Juarez ballpark is now part of the Napa Valley Expo property.
Another in-town fire was the result of an auto accident. According to the Aug. 25, 1931 Journal, two cars had collided on East First Street causing the gasoline tank of one of these vehicles to explode.
The Journal reported, “The fire which badly damaged the automobile of Louis J. Arata of Napa was quelled by the local fire department.” The other car, driven by Lester Smith, sustained only minor damage. Both Arata and Smith were unharmed by the accident and fire.
The same could not be said for Max Bollinger. Initially, the Journal reported Bollinger was expected to survive from the burns he had received during a fire. But, alas, he did succumb to those severe wounds after the newspaper’s deadline late on that fateful day of Aug. 25, 1931.
The late Aug. edition of the Journal provides details about the tragic event. It initially reported, “Max Bollinger, employed at the Henry Brandlin ranch in the Napa Redwoods (the Mt. Veeder area), had narrowly escaped from death and lies in the Victory Hospital with burns which are of a critical nature, but which are not expected to prove fatal, in the opinion of the physician attending him.”
The article also mentioned that, for reasons unknown, Bollinger’s workman’s cottage caught on fire. Bollinger, who was working in a nearby shed, rushed into his burning residence in hopes of saving some of his personal belongings. But, while he was inside the building, the fire rapidly intensified, trapping Bollinger inside.
Somehow he managed to escape. Unfortunately, he received extensive and severe burns on his arms, hands, and torso as well as had his hair and eyebrows burned off.
To add to his misery, Bollinger was alone on the property and had to walk two miles for help. From a neighbor’s ranch, Bollinger was transported to the local hospital via private vehicle. In the meantime, a solo rural fire department firefighter extinguished the blaze.
Following Bollinger’s death, the local Coroner, Theodore J. Treadway, tried to locate any member of his family. Although 43-year-old Bollinger was well known and liked by locals, no one knew of his family members.
Unable to locate a Bollinger relative, Treadway turned to the local Moose Lodge for assistance with Bollinger’s final arrangements. It seems, Bollinger was an outstanding and highly regarded member of that organization. His fellow members were reportedly honored to take charge of his funeral and burial at Tulocay Cemetery.
As Bollinger was laid to rest, a group of prominent Napa County and California residents gathered a the Calistoga Hotel to discuss a statewide fire control plan. The outcome of the meeting was a resolution proclaiming the signees' endorsement and participation in any statewide policy and plan of action to combat or, even better, prevent California wildland fires.
The opening paragraph of the resolution stated, “a most serious forest fire emergency now exists in the North Coast region largely due to incendarism (arson.)”
An Aug. 30, 1931 article added statistical support to the above statement. “Hundreds fought forest fires in California tonight, continuing a battle waged against flames in the last few days have blackened 60,000 acres, taken one life, and placed nearly 50 men in hospitals.”
To underscore this dire situation from a local perspective, a late Aug. 1931 Journal article reported, “This year, without a doubt, has proven the most disastrous from fires of any in the history of Napa County, in the opinion of most old-time residents.”
ANNOUNCEMENT: On an unrelated note and topic, I would like to invite you to join me as part of a new Napa Parks and Recreation class I will be teaching. “Spotlight on History - the Napa State Hospital,” will be a one evening, Zoom, class held on Wed. Sept. 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This class will explore the history, people and events associated with the hospital. For more information, and to register, please visit https://secure.rec1.com/CA/napa-ca/catalog.
