Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane : Napa County’s literary legacy

The literary sons and daughters of Napa County are as diverse as the subject matter of their works. Some of these authors were born here while others adopted Napa County as their temporary or permanent home. Regardless of their residency status, these individuals have enriched the Napa County cultural heritage.
One of the area’s first authors was James Clyman, a frontier scout and pioneer. During the U.S. westward expansion, Clyman kept a journal to detail his experiences throughout the western territories. This chronicle became highly regarded by historians and scholars alike as a factual account of that expansion period. In later years, Clyman wrote poetry inspired by the beauty of Napa County. In 1881, Clyman died at his Napa area home at the age of 90.
One of the most well-known authors associated with Napa County is Robert Louis Stevenson. His three-month Napa County honeymoon in 1880 with his bride, Fanny Osbourne, inspired the book “Silverado Squatters.” This account of his experiences on the slope of Mt. St. Helena was published in 1883 by London publishers of Chatto and Windus.
Another noted writer who established a temporary Napa County residency was Ambrose Bierce. This satirist and author of “The Devil’s Dictionary” traveled to the area for health reasons. In 1886, Bierce stayed at the Angwin Camp to find relief from his asthma.
A third famous 19th-century author passed through Napa County long enough to also leave his indelible ink mark upon the region. Samuel L. Clemens, better known as Mark Twain, wrote an article in 1871 for the Napa County Reporter newspaper before embarking on new adventures.
As part of this late-1800s group of authors was a native son, Rockwell D. Hunt. His first work, published in 1895, was the scholarly “Genesis of California’s First Constitution.” Hunt was a highly regarded professor of history. After his retirement, Hunt occasionally wrote Napa County history articles for the local newspapers.
A Hunt contemporary was Judge Charles H. Snow. Born in 1877 in Napa County, Snow eventually became a local justice of the peace. A benchmark year for Snow was 1922 when he sold his first western genre short story. Although he became blind two years later at the age of 37, Snow began writing 12 to 15 novels annually under the nom de plume of Charles Ballew and Gary Marshall. Due to that incredible literary pace, Snow is considered to be one of America’s most prolific early 20th century writers.
Other local western genre authors were Vingie Roe and Llewellyn “Lew” Perry Holmes. Roe, Virginia Roe Lawton, wrote her first novel during the early 20th century. Published in 1912, that book was titled “Main of Whispering Pine.” About a decade later, Holmes also wrote numerous westerns including his first novel, “Bonanza Gulch.”
The 1930s brought a new genre and breed of writer -- mysteries and scandals. Major George Bell Dyer resided in Calistoga for a few years while earning a living as an insurance salesman. Inspired by his daily business experiences and the local Italian families, Dyer wrote a “whodunit” featuring Napa County as the backdrop. His first murder mystery, “The Three-Cornered Wound,” was published in 1931.
A few years later, a scandal stirred the small Napa County community of Pope Valley when the novel “Valley People” was published in 1935. Frances Marion, the author, and an early Hollywood premiere screenwriter, stated her characters and their stories were based on her conversations with Pope Valley residents while she stayed at her father’s resort, Aetna Springs. The book’s portrayal of the community as isolated inbreds bent on self-destruction and domination understandably ruffled many feathers.
Another author who whetted the reader’s appetite was Mary Frances Kennedy, known as M.F.K. Fisher. The St. Helena resident wrote “How to Cook a Wolf,” “The Art of Eating,” “Two Towns in Provence,” and other culinary books beginning in the 1940s and throughout her long life. Fisher wrote some of these books while living in St. Helena for about 15 years.
While Fisher’s works satisfied the body, another author’s writing nourished the soul with his poetry. William “Jack” Lyman was a native son of St. Helena. In 1939, Lyman collaborated with May J. Hood to create the book “California Wild Flowers in Verse and Picture.” About a decade earlier, Helen Hoyt, Lyman’s wife, published two books of her poetry, “Apples in My Basket” and “Leaves of Wild Grapes.”
And finally, no Napa County authors list would be complete without Jessamyn West (McPherson) and Arthur Hailey. West achieved commercial success with the publication of her novel about her Quaker roots titled, “The Friendly Persuasion.” The storyline was translated into a feature film that starred Gary Cooper. Additional works by West included “The Witch Diggers,” and her autobiography, “To See the Dream.”
Beginning in 1970, St. Helena resident Arthur Hailey was propelled to fame by his blockbuster novels, “Airport” and “Hotel.” Both of his novels were adapted into scripts for box office hits and television series.
This list is far from complete. There have been, and are, numerous other local writers with publication credits. Some, such as Ira Clayton, “I.C.,” Adams and Elizabeth Cyrus Wright, have penned collections featuring personal or family memories of Napa County’s past.
This literary overview will be expanded upon in future columns featuring authors individually.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Water use restrictions passed by the City Council are meant to reduce Napa's consumption by 15% from last year's levels.
Temporary permits allowing outdoor restaurant service on a block of Main Street will stay in effect through February, Napa's city manager has …
The culinary video producer and host to a winemakers’ collective will strike out in a new direction, with open-air acoustic music next to its …
These Silverado Middle School students are studying speed in the real world.
Like lobster? Napa Valley Lobster Co. might be right up your alley.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
The defendant was accused of repeatedly returning to the rural property of a 72-year-old woman whom he did not know.
“'Low income’ is a higher income than some would expect” in Napa, said the city's housing manager about a still-costly housing market.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
American Canyon City officials protested a conceptual plan to build a series of six roundabouts to ease Highway 29 congestion.