The literary sons and daughters of Napa County are as diverse as the subject matter of their works. Some of these authors were born here while others adopted Napa County as their temporary or permanent home. Regardless of their residency status, these individuals have enriched the Napa County cultural heritage.

One of the area’s first authors was James Clyman, a frontier scout and pioneer. During the U.S. westward expansion, Clyman kept a journal to detail his experiences throughout the western territories. This chronicle became highly regarded by historians and scholars alike as a factual account of that expansion period. In later years, Clyman wrote poetry inspired by the beauty of Napa County. In 1881, Clyman died at his Napa area home at the age of 90.

One of the most well-known authors associated with Napa County is Robert Louis Stevenson. His three-month Napa County honeymoon in 1880 with his bride, Fanny Osbourne, inspired the book “Silverado Squatters.” This account of his experiences on the slope of Mt. St. Helena was published in 1883 by London publishers of Chatto and Windus.

Another noted writer who established a temporary Napa County residency was Ambrose Bierce. This satirist and author of “The Devil’s Dictionary” traveled to the area for health reasons. In 1886, Bierce stayed at the Angwin Camp to find relief from his asthma.